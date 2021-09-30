Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Amplitude Inc, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, Sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, Micron Technology Inc, T-Mobile US Inc

New Purchases: AMPL, DOCN, ADI, SPLK, 00700, NCNO, RADI, WRBY, 4477, GENI, EQT,

AMPL, DOCN, ADI, SPLK, 00700, NCNO, RADI, WRBY, 4477, GENI, EQT, Added Positions: WSC, 6758, VAC, AON, LIN, XPO, MSFT, AMZN, FNCH,

WSC, 6758, VAC, AON, LIN, XPO, MSFT, AMZN, FNCH, Reduced Positions: TMUS, NUAN, CSTM, FB, 2502, FIS, FTCH, DT, UBER, FISV, ESTC, CMCSA, TRGP, AA, CNQ, LAD,

TMUS, NUAN, CSTM, FB, 2502, FIS, FTCH, DT, UBER, FISV, ESTC, CMCSA, TRGP, AA, CNQ, LAD, Sold Out: XLF, MU, MLCO, ACM, FCX, WDC, VNET, OC, EGHT,

Investment company Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Current Portfolio ) buys WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Amplitude Inc, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, Sony Group Corp, Analog Devices Inc, sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, Micron Technology Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, Constellium SE during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III. As of 2021Q3, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III owns 37 stocks with a total value of $91 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aperture Endeavour Equity Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aperture+endeavour+equity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 353,610 shares, 12.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.22% Sony Group Corp (6758) - 66,300 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.76% Aon PLC (AON) - 20,437 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.62% XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) - 71,367 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.98% Linde PLC (LIN) - 16,705 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.58%

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Amplitude Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $54.8, with an estimated average price of $54.38. The stock is now traded at around $58.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.95%. The holding were 66,566 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.45 and $87.67, with an estimated average price of $61.9. The stock is now traded at around $83.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 43,121 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $175.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 14,631 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.06 and $158.44, with an estimated average price of $145.67. The stock is now traded at around $115.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 13,107 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $574.5, with an estimated average price of $487.84. The stock is now traded at around $447.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 19,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Ncino Inc. The purchase prices were between $60 and $78.14, with an estimated average price of $66.72. The stock is now traded at around $55.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 12,938 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp by 53.22%. The purchase prices were between $26.49 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $28.89. The stock is now traded at around $40.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.26%. The holding were 353,610 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Sony Group Corp by 52.76%. The purchase prices were between $10605 and $13000, with an estimated average price of $11498.4. The stock is now traded at around $14365.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 66,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp by 89.88%. The purchase prices were between $138.29 and $165.62, with an estimated average price of $151.6. The stock is now traded at around $167.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 21,585 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Aon PLC by 32.62%. The purchase prices were between $226.79 and $299.17, with an estimated average price of $268.54. The stock is now traded at around $298.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 20,437 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Linde PLC by 32.58%. The purchase prices were between $284.67 and $315.64, with an estimated average price of $303.91. The stock is now traded at around $343.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 16,705 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in XPO Logistics Inc by 24.98%. The purchase prices were between $79.57 and $90.39, with an estimated average price of $84.39. The stock is now traded at around $76.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 71,367 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $34.79 and $38.65, with an estimated average price of $37.1.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $16.82, with an estimated average price of $13.22.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in AECOM. The sale prices were between $58.83 and $67, with an estimated average price of $63.7.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $30.48 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $35.25.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $55.47 and $70.89, with an estimated average price of $62.94.