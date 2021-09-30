Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Amplitude Inc, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, Sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, Micron Technology Inc, T-Mobile US Inc

- New Purchases: AMPL, DOCN, ADI, SPLK, 00700, NCNO, RADI, WRBY, 4477, GENI, EQT,
- Added Positions: WSC, 6758, VAC, AON, LIN, XPO, MSFT, AMZN, FNCH,
- Reduced Positions: TMUS, NUAN, CSTM, FB, 2502, FIS, FTCH, DT, UBER, FISV, ESTC, CMCSA, TRGP, AA, CNQ, LAD,
- Sold Out: XLF, MU, MLCO, ACM, FCX, WDC, VNET, OC, EGHT,
For the details of Aperture Endeavour Equity Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aperture+endeavour+equity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Aperture Endeavour Equity Fund
- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 353,610 shares, 12.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.22%
- Sony Group Corp (6758) - 66,300 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.76%
- Aon PLC (AON) - 20,437 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.62%
- XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) - 71,367 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.98%
- Linde PLC (LIN) - 16,705 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.58%
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Amplitude Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $54.8, with an estimated average price of $54.38. The stock is now traded at around $58.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.95%. The holding were 66,566 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.45 and $87.67, with an estimated average price of $61.9. The stock is now traded at around $83.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 43,121 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $175.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 14,631 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.06 and $158.44, with an estimated average price of $145.67. The stock is now traded at around $115.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 13,107 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $574.5, with an estimated average price of $487.84. The stock is now traded at around $447.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 19,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Ncino Inc (NCNO)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Ncino Inc. The purchase prices were between $60 and $78.14, with an estimated average price of $66.72. The stock is now traded at around $55.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 12,938 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp by 53.22%. The purchase prices were between $26.49 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $28.89. The stock is now traded at around $40.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.26%. The holding were 353,610 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Sony Group Corp (6758)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Sony Group Corp by 52.76%. The purchase prices were between $10605 and $13000, with an estimated average price of $11498.4. The stock is now traded at around $14365.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 66,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp by 89.88%. The purchase prices were between $138.29 and $165.62, with an estimated average price of $151.6. The stock is now traded at around $167.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 21,585 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Aon PLC (AON)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Aon PLC by 32.62%. The purchase prices were between $226.79 and $299.17, with an estimated average price of $268.54. The stock is now traded at around $298.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 20,437 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Linde PLC (LIN)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Linde PLC by 32.58%. The purchase prices were between $284.67 and $315.64, with an estimated average price of $303.91. The stock is now traded at around $343.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 16,705 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in XPO Logistics Inc by 24.98%. The purchase prices were between $79.57 and $90.39, with an estimated average price of $84.39. The stock is now traded at around $76.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 71,367 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $34.79 and $38.65, with an estimated average price of $37.1.Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15.Sold Out: Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd (MLCO)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $16.82, with an estimated average price of $13.22.Sold Out: AECOM (ACM)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in AECOM. The sale prices were between $58.83 and $67, with an estimated average price of $63.7.Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $30.48 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $35.25.Sold Out: Western Digital Corp (WDC)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $55.47 and $70.89, with an estimated average price of $62.94.
Here is the complete portfolio of Aperture Endeavour Equity Fund. Also check out:
1. Aperture Endeavour Equity Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Aperture Endeavour Equity Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Aperture Endeavour Equity Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Aperture Endeavour Equity Fund keeps buying