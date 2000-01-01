5 Homebuilder Stocks That Outperformed in 2021

Logo
Light
Dark
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

5 Homebuilder Stocks That Outperformed in 2021

Housing prices continue strong recovery from coronavirus lows

Author's Avatar
Just now
Summary
  • Home prices surged more than 18% in October according to the Case Shiller price index.
  • GuruFocus’ All-in-One Screener listed several homebuilder stocks outperforming the S&P 500.
Article's Main Image

According to the All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature of GuruFocus, five homebuilder stocks that have outperformed the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index in 2021 yet are not highly overvalued based on the GF Value as of Tuesday are Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (

TPH, Financial), D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI, Financial), NVR Inc. (NVR, Financial), Meritage Homes Corp. (MTH, Financial) and LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH, Financial).

The 20-city S&P/Case-Shiller National Home Price Index increased 18.4% in October, down from September’s 19.1% gain yet continued its rebound from pandemic lows in the prior year. Low mortgage rates, high housing demand and low supply fueled the strong increase in home prices.

As such, GuruFocus’ All-in-one Screener listed several homebuilder stocks that have outperformed the S&P 500 by at least 10% over the past year. Five homebuilder stocks have a price-to-GF Value ratio of less than 1.20, showing the stock is just modestly overvalued based on GuruFocus’ exclusive valuation method that considers historical multiples and internal adjustments for past performance and future growth estimates.

Tri Pointe Homes

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes (

TPH, Financial) traded around $27.30, outperforming the S&P 500 by approximately 27.52% for the year. The stock is modestly overvalued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.13.

1475880459652263936.png

GuruFocus ranks the Irvine, California-based homebuilder’s profitability 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 8 and profit margins and returns that outperform more than 72% of global competitors.

1475881856602959872.png

Gurus with holdings in Tri Pointe include

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio)’s Fisher Investments and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio)’s GMO.

1475882342437580800.png

D.R. Horton

Shares of D.R. Horton (

DHI, Financial) traded around $106.78, outperforming the S&P 500 by approximately 25.95% for the year. The stock is modestly overvalued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.12.

1475882757203914752.png

GuruFocus ranks the Arlington, Texas-based company’s profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a four-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that has increased approximately 10.30% per year on average over the past five years and outperforms more than 87% of global competitors.

1475910434564567040.png

Gurus with holdings in D.R. Horton include

George Soros (Trades, Portfolio)’ Soros Fund Management and David Tepper (Trades, Portfolio)’s Appaloosa Management.

1475929236064923648.png

NVR

Shares of NVR (

NVR, Financial) traded around $5,882.15, outperforming the S&P 500 by approximately 13.30% for the year. The stock is modestly overvalued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.19.

1475913428450373632.png

GuruFocus ranks the Reston, Virginia-based company’s profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 3.5-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and an operating margin that has increased approximately 4.6% per year on average over the past five years and outperforms more than 85% of global competitors.

1475919627338084352.png

Meritage Homes

Shares of Meritage Homes (

MTH, Financial) traded around $118.80, outperforming the S&P 500 by approximately 13.27% for the year. The stock is modestly overvalued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.18.

1475920825277444096.png

GuruFocus ranks the Scottsdale, Arizona-based homebuilder’s profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 3.5-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that has increased over 7% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming more than 81% of global competitors.

1475928169042374656.png

LGI Homes

Shares of LGI Homes (

LGIH, Financial) traded around $151.98, outperforming the S&P 500 benchmark by approximately 12.5% for the year. The stock is fairly valued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.01.

1475930185437245440.png

GuruFocus ranks the Woodlands, Texas-based company’s profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 8 and an operating margin that has increased approximately 2.2% per year on average over the past five years and outperforms more than 86% of global competitors.

1475932083552743424.png

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus