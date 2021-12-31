Avity Investment Management Inc. Buys The Walt Disney Co, Bank of America Corp, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Corteva Inc

- New Purchases: COST, HIG, TT, MDLZ, MCHP, QCOM, SLB, GWW, TSLA, SPOT, IVW, VEA,
- Added Positions: DIS, PYPL, BAC, V, VOO, FTV, JNJ, BDX, JPM, TXN, SPY, VMW, SCHV, VIG, MCD, RTX, TGT, PFE, MRK, ALL, HON, NEE, XOM, LLY, ETN, CSCO, CAT, BLK, ADP,
- Reduced Positions: ODFL, HD, BMY, MSFT, MMC, ACN, AAPL, GOOG, CVS, FB, APH, DG, MAR, LOW, GOOGL, ORCL, VZ, IWB, IWF, INTC, IBM, RDS.A, UPS, GE, DE, FLRN, NEAR, SCHM,
- Sold Out: ATVI, CTVA,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 445,834 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 127,428 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.86%
- Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) - 286,193 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.28%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,669 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
- Amphenol Corp (APH) - 549,502 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%
Avity Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The purchase prices were between $397.23 and $525.39, with an estimated average price of $473.59. The stock is now traded at around $495.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Avity Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $1027.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 211 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Avity Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $502.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 420 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)
Avity Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $169.63 and $202.69, with an estimated average price of $188.63. The stock is now traded at around $180.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,086 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)
Avity Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.25 and $89.35, with an estimated average price of $81.11. The stock is now traded at around $83.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Avity Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.38 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $37.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,082 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Avity Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 5017.85%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $149.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 181,223 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Avity Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 27.35%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $47.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 480,328 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Avity Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 197.59%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $423.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,315 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)
Avity Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 33.25%. The purchase prices were between $67.51 and $73.29, with an estimated average price of $70.8. The stock is now traded at around $73.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Avity Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.Sold Out: Corteva Inc (CTVA)
Avity Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $41.95 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.62.
