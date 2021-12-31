Coho Partners, Ltd. Buys Mondelez International Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells Merck Inc, Lowe's Inc, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme

New Purchases: MDLZ, SPY, IVE, IWD, SCHD, IMBBY, JWN, KMI, VIG, AUD, AUD, NSC, SO, ABBV, BRP, IHI, TLT,

MDLZ, SPY, IVE, IWD, SCHD, IMBBY, JWN, KMI, VIG, AUD, AUD, NSC, SO, ABBV, BRP, IHI, TLT, Added Positions: SWK, MCHP, UPS, ROST, BA, MMM, BDX, HON, OMC, PG,

SWK, MCHP, UPS, ROST, BA, MMM, BDX, HON, OMC, PG, Reduced Positions: MRK, LOW, GPN, USB, UNH, CVS, MDT, PRGO, DG, JNJ, SYY, GWW, MMC, STT, ABC, UL, CAG, KO, TMO, AMGN, PM, KR, SJM, CVX, ADP, MO, GDXJ, EMQQ, GDX, DGX, CL, NTRS, RPM, NVDA, BMY, AAPL, APD, AFL,

Berwyn, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Mondelez International Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Boeing Co, sells Merck Inc, Lowe's Inc, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, VanEck Gold Miners ETF, VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coho Partners, Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Coho Partners, Ltd. owns 83 stocks with a total value of $6.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 686,574 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.85% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 1,254,621 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.27% CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 3,003,656 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.71% Ross Stores Inc (ROST) - 2,517,423 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.21% W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW) - 547,141 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.71%

Coho Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.07 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $61.81. The stock is now traded at around $68.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 2,009,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coho Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $464.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 26,453 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coho Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $156.8, with an estimated average price of $151.56. The stock is now traded at around $158.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 61,409 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coho Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $169.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coho Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $81.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coho Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $166.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,325 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coho Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 294.12%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $225.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,313 shares as of 2021-12-31.