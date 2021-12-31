Coho Partners, Ltd. Buys Mondelez International Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells Merck Inc, Lowe's Inc, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme

- New Purchases: MDLZ, SPY, IVE, IWD, SCHD, IMBBY, JWN, KMI, VIG, AUD, AUD, NSC, SO, ABBV, BRP, IHI, TLT,
- Added Positions: SWK, MCHP, UPS, ROST, BA, MMM, BDX, HON, OMC, PG,
- Reduced Positions: MRK, LOW, GPN, USB, UNH, CVS, MDT, PRGO, DG, JNJ, SYY, GWW, MMC, STT, ABC, UL, CAG, KO, TMO, AMGN, PM, KR, SJM, CVX, ADP, MO, GDXJ, EMQQ, GDX, DGX, CL, NTRS, RPM, NVDA, BMY, AAPL, APD, AFL,
These are the top 5 holdings of Coho Partners, Ltd.
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 686,574 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.85%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 1,254,621 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.27%
- CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 3,003,656 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.71%
- Ross Stores Inc (ROST) - 2,517,423 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.21%
- W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW) - 547,141 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.71%
Coho Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.07 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $61.81. The stock is now traded at around $68.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 2,009,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Coho Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $464.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 26,453 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Coho Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $156.8, with an estimated average price of $151.56. The stock is now traded at around $158.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 61,409 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Coho Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $169.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Coho Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $81.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Coho Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $166.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,325 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Coho Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 294.12%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $225.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,313 shares as of 2021-12-31.
