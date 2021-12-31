Gateway Advisory, LLC Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Invesco DWA Momentum ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 20

- New Purchases: IBMN, FTNT, ALB, NUE, TEAM, PDI, EMHY, PFFD, ACTG,
- Added Positions: ICSH, PDP, IBML, IBMK, IBMM, BX, TGT, FXR, GE, VIOV, SDOG, SCHE, RSP, NOBL, CNHI, ZBRA, ICLN, STX, MGA, FITB, DE, COF, SCHX, CNQ, AMAT,
- Reduced Positions: USMV, CPI, JNJ, NKE, MSFT, PG, GOOGL, PEG, IAU, FXD, FTXR, AAPL, XOM, F, HD, QQQ, CVX, SHM, AMZN, TECL, BRK.B, SYK, VGT, ALGN, SCHB, NVDA, PFE, AGG, NET, DFS, WMT, URI, SIVB, IGSB, PYPL, LYG, GD, CHD, ABR,
- Sold Out: HYG, IBDM, IBMJ, DOW, CAT, GOOG, AB, UPS, FB, TXN, NS, VZ, CM, T, MSEX, DIS, MMC, IBM, BDX, TSLA, ROKU, PGEN, ZIOP,
For the details of Gateway Advisory, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gateway+advisory%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Gateway Advisory, LLC
- Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP) - 1,013,011 shares, 20.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.28%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 660,470 shares, 11.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.7%
- BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) - 945,549 shares, 10.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2264.76%
- IQ Real Return ETF (CPI) - 1,519,181 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.55%
- PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun (STPZ) - 306,327 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
Gateway Advisory, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $27.91, with an estimated average price of $27.86. The stock is now traded at around $27.683400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 178,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)
Gateway Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.87 and $367.67, with an estimated average price of $329.9. The stock is now traded at around $312.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)
Gateway Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69. The stock is now traded at around $110.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Albemarle Corp (ALB)
Gateway Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $214.16 and $283.8, with an estimated average price of $247.99. The stock is now traded at around $233.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)
Gateway Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The purchase prices were between $343.33 and $458.13, with an estimated average price of $401.62. The stock is now traded at around $297.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,259 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI)
Gateway Advisory, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)
Gateway Advisory, LLC added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2264.76%. The purchase prices were between $50.36 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.4. The stock is now traded at around $50.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.73%. The holding were 945,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP)
Gateway Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 60.28%. The purchase prices were between $87.79 and $100.94, with an estimated average price of $94.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.68%. The holding were 1,013,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBML)
Gateway Advisory, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 73.13%. The purchase prices were between $25.89 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $25.92. The stock is now traded at around $25.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 329,411 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMK)
Gateway Advisory, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 64.84%. The purchase prices were between $26.03 and $26.08, with an estimated average price of $26.05. The stock is now traded at around $26.030300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 329,139 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM)
Gateway Advisory, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 73.78%. The purchase prices were between $26.77 and $26.89, with an estimated average price of $26.83. The stock is now traded at around $26.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 182,522 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Blackstone Inc (BX)
Gateway Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 186.80%. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $116.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,128 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Gateway Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $84.9 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
Gateway Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMJ)
Gateway Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.Sold Out: Dow Inc (DOW)
Gateway Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99.Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Gateway Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Gateway Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54.
Here is the complete portfolio of Gateway Advisory, LLC. Also check out:
1. Gateway Advisory, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Gateway Advisory, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Gateway Advisory, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Gateway Advisory, LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs