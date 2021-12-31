Gateway Advisory, LLC Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Invesco DWA Momentum ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 20

New Purchases: IBMN, FTNT, ALB, NUE, TEAM, PDI, EMHY, PFFD, ACTG,

IBMN, FTNT, ALB, NUE, TEAM, PDI, EMHY, PFFD, ACTG, Added Positions: ICSH, PDP, IBML, IBMK, IBMM, BX, TGT, FXR, GE, VIOV, SDOG, SCHE, RSP, NOBL, CNHI, ZBRA, ICLN, STX, MGA, FITB, DE, COF, SCHX, CNQ, AMAT,

ICSH, PDP, IBML, IBMK, IBMM, BX, TGT, FXR, GE, VIOV, SDOG, SCHE, RSP, NOBL, CNHI, ZBRA, ICLN, STX, MGA, FITB, DE, COF, SCHX, CNQ, AMAT, Reduced Positions: USMV, CPI, JNJ, NKE, MSFT, PG, GOOGL, PEG, IAU, FXD, FTXR, AAPL, XOM, F, HD, QQQ, CVX, SHM, AMZN, TECL, BRK.B, SYK, VGT, ALGN, SCHB, NVDA, PFE, AGG, NET, DFS, WMT, URI, SIVB, IGSB, PYPL, LYG, GD, CHD, ABR,

USMV, CPI, JNJ, NKE, MSFT, PG, GOOGL, PEG, IAU, FXD, FTXR, AAPL, XOM, F, HD, QQQ, CVX, SHM, AMZN, TECL, BRK.B, SYK, VGT, ALGN, SCHB, NVDA, PFE, AGG, NET, DFS, WMT, URI, SIVB, IGSB, PYPL, LYG, GD, CHD, ABR, Sold Out: HYG, IBDM, IBMJ, DOW, CAT, GOOG, AB, UPS, FB, TXN, NS, VZ, CM, T, MSEX, DIS, MMC, IBM, BDX, TSLA, ROKU, PGEN, ZIOP,

Westfield, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Invesco DWA Momentum ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF, Dow Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gateway Advisory, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Gateway Advisory, LLC owns 103 stocks with a total value of $469 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP) - 1,013,011 shares, 20.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.28% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 660,470 shares, 11.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.7% BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) - 945,549 shares, 10.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2264.76% IQ Real Return ETF (CPI) - 1,519,181 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.55% PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun (STPZ) - 306,327 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%

Gateway Advisory, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $27.91, with an estimated average price of $27.86. The stock is now traded at around $27.683400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 178,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gateway Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.87 and $367.67, with an estimated average price of $329.9. The stock is now traded at around $312.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gateway Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69. The stock is now traded at around $110.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gateway Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $214.16 and $283.8, with an estimated average price of $247.99. The stock is now traded at around $233.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gateway Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The purchase prices were between $343.33 and $458.13, with an estimated average price of $401.62. The stock is now traded at around $297.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,259 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gateway Advisory, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gateway Advisory, LLC added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2264.76%. The purchase prices were between $50.36 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.4. The stock is now traded at around $50.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.73%. The holding were 945,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gateway Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 60.28%. The purchase prices were between $87.79 and $100.94, with an estimated average price of $94.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.68%. The holding were 1,013,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gateway Advisory, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 73.13%. The purchase prices were between $25.89 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $25.92. The stock is now traded at around $25.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 329,411 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gateway Advisory, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 64.84%. The purchase prices were between $26.03 and $26.08, with an estimated average price of $26.05. The stock is now traded at around $26.030300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 329,139 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gateway Advisory, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 73.78%. The purchase prices were between $26.77 and $26.89, with an estimated average price of $26.83. The stock is now traded at around $26.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 182,522 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gateway Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 186.80%. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $116.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,128 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gateway Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $84.9 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

Gateway Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Gateway Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.

Gateway Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99.

Gateway Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63.

Gateway Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54.