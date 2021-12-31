Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
TTP Investments, Inc. Buys ProShares Ultra S&P500, Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF, Apple Inc, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company TTP Investments, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ProShares Ultra S&P500, Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TTP Investments, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, TTP Investments, Inc. owns 42 stocks with a total value of $145 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of TTP Investments, Inc.
  1. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 487,262 shares, 25.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.27%
  2. ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO) - 231,376 shares, 23.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 133.78%
  3. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 52,160 shares, 16.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.14%
  4. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) - 299,391 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 56,532 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 844.09%
New Purchase: Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN)

TTP Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.61 and $34.8, with an estimated average price of $34.03. The stock is now traded at around $32.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.12%. The holding were 299,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

TTP Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $302.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 5,816 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

TTP Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $129.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 14,636 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

TTP Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $318.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 4,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

TTP Investments, Inc. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $259.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,906 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

TTP Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23. The stock is now traded at around $153.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 3,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO)

TTP Investments, Inc. added to a holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 133.78%. The purchase prices were between $59.77 and $74.03, with an estimated average price of $68.54. The stock is now traded at around $67.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.34%. The holding were 231,376 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

TTP Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 844.09%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $169.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.18%. The holding were 56,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

TTP Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 728.86%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3178.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 1,235 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (SHV)

TTP Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $110.39 and $110.47, with an estimated average price of $110.44.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (SHY)

TTP Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $85.49 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $85.72.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IEI)

TTP Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $128.03 and $130.07, with an estimated average price of $128.95.



