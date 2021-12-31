Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Edmp, Inc. Buys Viatris Inc, The Western Union Co

Lutz, FL, based Investment company Edmp, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Viatris Inc, The Western Union Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Edmp, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Edmp, Inc. owns 53 stocks with a total value of $101 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of EDMP, INC.
  1. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 8,789 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.03%
  2. CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 51,067 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.54%
  3. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) - 150,574 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.03%
  4. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 32,745 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8%
  5. Penske Automotive Group Inc (PAG) - 39,880 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.59%
New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Edmp, Inc. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $13.35. The stock is now traded at around $14.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Western Union Co (WU)

Edmp, Inc. added to a holding in The Western Union Co by 22.75%. The purchase prices were between $15.82 and $21.29, with an estimated average price of $18.37. The stock is now traded at around $18.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,791 shares as of 2021-12-31.



