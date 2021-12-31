Edmp, Inc. Buys Viatris Inc, The Western Union Co

New Purchases: VTRS,

Added Positions: CAH, WU, OMC, RY, ADM, EPD, BWA, LMT, SPG,

Reduced Positions: AVGO, CVS, ANTM, T, INTC, OHI, PFE, ORCL, GD, ABC, AZN, EBAY, AMP, PAG, AMZN, JNJ, CTSH, FL, AFL, CCK, CVX, ABBV, RTX, BMY, CMCSA, PRU, VZ, AMGN, CI, SJM, MO, WHR, PFG, OGE, FDX, STOR, CMI, VTR,

Lutz, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Viatris Inc, The Western Union Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Edmp, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Edmp, Inc. owns 53 stocks with a total value of $101 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EDMP, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/edmp%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 8,789 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.03% CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 51,067 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.54% Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) - 150,574 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.03% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 32,745 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8% Penske Automotive Group Inc (PAG) - 39,880 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.59%

Edmp, Inc. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $13.35. The stock is now traded at around $14.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edmp, Inc. added to a holding in The Western Union Co by 22.75%. The purchase prices were between $15.82 and $21.29, with an estimated average price of $18.37. The stock is now traded at around $18.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,791 shares as of 2021-12-31.