Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC Buys Vanguard Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Sells BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

New Purchases: VTV, VB, VOO, IVLU, VZIO, VCSH, CMDY, VMBS, VGLT, BND, VEA, GSG, VNQ, VO, QCOM, FB, INTC, VXUS, EMR, IUSG, ABBV, PFFD, LITE, SONO, SHY, XLE, VEU, NFLX, DIA, BIGZ, ACIM, BIV, VTI, FCAL, BAC, APLS, HNDL, COIN, IAU, NOW, CMF, IYW, BIIB, CAT, COST, HIG, LMT, VHT, MSEX, SBUX, TSM, SCHG, WM, WFC, BACPL.PFD, AMPH, RSP, DLS, VGT, PGX, MEAR, ADBE, DGRW, XLF, PFE, BA, BSX, CSCO, DE, DUK, NEE, WELL, HMC, SJM, MKL, MRK, MCHP, NVO, OMC, BNDX, SHW, UNP, UMC, WMT, DIS, EVRG, SRC, SPCE, OPEN, BKF, NMR, CPG, TAL, KTRA, SDC, SGTX,

VTV, VB, VOO, IVLU, VZIO, VCSH, CMDY, VMBS, VGLT, BND, VEA, GSG, VNQ, VO, QCOM, FB, INTC, VXUS, EMR, IUSG, ABBV, PFFD, LITE, SONO, SHY, XLE, VEU, NFLX, DIA, BIGZ, ACIM, BIV, VTI, FCAL, BAC, APLS, HNDL, COIN, IAU, NOW, CMF, IYW, BIIB, CAT, COST, HIG, LMT, VHT, MSEX, SBUX, TSM, SCHG, WM, WFC, BACPL.PFD, AMPH, RSP, DLS, VGT, PGX, MEAR, ADBE, DGRW, XLF, PFE, BA, BSX, CSCO, DE, DUK, NEE, WELL, HMC, SJM, MKL, MRK, MCHP, NVO, OMC, BNDX, SHW, UNP, UMC, WMT, DIS, EVRG, SRC, SPCE, OPEN, BKF, NMR, CPG, TAL, KTRA, SDC, SGTX, Added Positions: EFG, QUAL, IUSB, USMV, MTUM, SPTL, FALN, GTO, IVV, EFV, SCHB, IEFA, JAGG, COMT, IHI, AAPL, GOVT, IWV, IXUS, IXN, ESGE, DFUS, USIG, IMTM, JQUA, IVE, HYG, SPLV, IJR, AGG, SPMO, SCHF, SPY, BRK.B, MSFT, JPST, BOND, IEI, ACN, MRNA, IGSB, ITOT, PEP, PG, HD, IYG, GOOG, AMZN, KO, SMMV, PM, TSLA, QQQ, INTU, AX, JNJ, SLYV, LQD, IEMG, IJH, JJSF, LOAN, RWO, AFRM, JPM, FNDE, IEF, SHYG, IWM, IWF, CLNE, AMGN, MUB,

EFG, QUAL, IUSB, USMV, MTUM, SPTL, FALN, GTO, IVV, EFV, SCHB, IEFA, JAGG, COMT, IHI, AAPL, GOVT, IWV, IXUS, IXN, ESGE, DFUS, USIG, IMTM, JQUA, IVE, HYG, SPLV, IJR, AGG, SPMO, SCHF, SPY, BRK.B, MSFT, JPST, BOND, IEI, ACN, MRNA, IGSB, ITOT, PEP, PG, HD, IYG, GOOG, AMZN, KO, SMMV, PM, TSLA, QQQ, INTU, AX, JNJ, SLYV, LQD, IEMG, IJH, JJSF, LOAN, RWO, AFRM, JPM, FNDE, IEF, SHYG, IWM, IWF, CLNE, AMGN, MUB, Reduced Positions: TLT,

TLT, Sold Out: NEAR, FLOT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, sells BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC owns 170 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/intelligence+driven+advisers%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 1,629,551 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 324.74% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 1,057,864 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 308.56% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 961,288 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 2,290,300 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 317.28% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 1,509,123 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 294.52%

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $146.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.28%. The holding were 961,288 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $211.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.68%. The holding were 483,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $415.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 136,449 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.03 and $25.86, with an estimated average price of $25.28. The stock is now traded at around $26.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 1,752,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC initiated holding in VIZIO Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.35 and $22.12, with an estimated average price of $19.69. The stock is now traded at around $16.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 2,400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 214,564 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 324.74%. The purchase prices were between $104.29 and $112.61, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $102.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.74%. The holding were 1,629,551 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 308.56%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $135.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.89%. The holding were 1,057,864 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 317.28%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $53.31, with an estimated average price of $52.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.95%. The holding were 2,290,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 294.52%. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 1,509,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 314.03%. The purchase prices were between $173.56 and $193.28, with an estimated average price of $184.03. The stock is now traded at around $165.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 657,489 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 324.18%. The purchase prices were between $40.35 and $43.66, with an estimated average price of $41.89. The stock is now traded at around $40.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 2,804,732 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $49.92 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $49.97.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.71.