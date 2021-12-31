Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys AbbVie Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Avaya Holdings Corp

New Purchases: ABBV, KO, FCX, AXP, SHW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AbbVie Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, American Express Co, Sherwin-Williams Co, sells Tesla Inc, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Avaya Holdings Corp, Kyndryl Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc owns 136 stocks with a total value of $280 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 453,263 shares, 13.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.29% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 175,092 shares, 9.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.73% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 250,853 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.66% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 135,445 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.40% Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 88,221 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio.

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $133.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,903 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $60.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,712 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $43.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,328 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02. The stock is now traded at around $297.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 575 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $160.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 39.68%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $147.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 22.60%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $364.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,951 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 62.17%. The purchase prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94. The stock is now traded at around $380.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 913 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 47.19%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $130.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,091 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 55.39%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $173.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,543 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Privia Health Group Inc by 55.26%. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $32.49, with an estimated average price of $24.98. The stock is now traded at around $21.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.32 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.51.

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.