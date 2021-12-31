Sabal Trust CO Buys AbbVie Inc, Best Buy Co Inc, WEC Energy Group Inc, Sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Pinnacle West Capital Corp,

New Purchases: BBY, WEC, BKH, ENB, CP, TD, ICE, RSP, PEG, SO, VO,

BBY, WEC, BKH, ENB, CP, TD, ICE, RSP, PEG, SO, VO, Added Positions: ABBV, IGSB, IGIB, JNJ, VZ, MRK, MDT, XEL, VFC, XLY, MMM, CAT, DUK, VGT, SJM, O, IJR, KO, COP, V, APD, IJH, XLV, VFH, BLK, VOX, VTI, XLE, XLI, VNQ, VWO, VEA, EFA, LQD, MUB, IVE, FIS, VUG, UL, GOOG, XLB, XLU, IVV,

Reduced Positions: BMY, MSFT, PLD, HD, MAA, WM, NDAQ, ACN, PAYX, AAPL, UPS, NEE, IWF, T, AMZN, XLP, WMT, KMB, GOOGL, AMRS, INTC, BAC, CL, IBM, EMR, BRK.B, TSLA, SPY, RTX, CMCSA, PFIS, DOW, ORCL, DD, GE, HOMB, FB, LOW, LMT, LLY, ITW, DVY, IVW, QQQ,

BMY, MSFT, PLD, HD, MAA, WM, NDAQ, ACN, PAYX, AAPL, UPS, NEE, IWF, T, AMZN, XLP, WMT, KMB, GOOGL, AMRS, INTC, BAC, CL, IBM, EMR, BRK.B, TSLA, SPY, RTX, CMCSA, PFIS, DOW, ORCL, DD, GE, HOMB, FB, LOW, LMT, LLY, ITW, DVY, IVW, QQQ, Sold Out: PNW, KSU, AMLP, MLPA, TIP,

St. Petersburg, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AbbVie Inc, Best Buy Co Inc, WEC Energy Group Inc, Black Hills Corp, Enbridge Inc, sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Pinnacle West Capital Corp, , AT&T Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sabal Trust CO. As of 2021Q4, Sabal Trust CO owns 154 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 174,457 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.52% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 851,584 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92% Prologis Inc (PLD) - 296,869 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.2% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 118,906 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01% iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 744,726 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.67%

Sabal Trust CO initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.77 and $138, with an estimated average price of $113.76. The stock is now traded at around $94.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 147,484 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sabal Trust CO initiated holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.93 and $98.36, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $96.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 17,255 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sabal Trust CO initiated holding in Black Hills Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.12 and $70.71, with an estimated average price of $66.42. The stock is now traded at around $66.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sabal Trust CO initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $41.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,561 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sabal Trust CO initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $76.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sabal Trust CO initiated holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $73.06. The stock is now traded at around $81.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,128 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sabal Trust CO added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 1997.77%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $133.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 172,038 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sabal Trust CO added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 22.98%. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $185.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 19,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sabal Trust CO added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 39.33%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $106.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 20,528 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sabal Trust CO added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.01%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $262.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,478 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sabal Trust CO added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.38%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,332 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sabal Trust CO sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $63.36 and $74.18, with an estimated average price of $67.1.

Sabal Trust CO sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sabal Trust CO sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15.

Sabal Trust CO sold out a holding in Global X MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $32.8 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $35.6.

Sabal Trust CO sold out a holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $30.56 and $36.4, with an estimated average price of $33.55.