Sabal Trust CO Buys AbbVie Inc, Best Buy Co Inc, WEC Energy Group Inc, Sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Pinnacle West Capital Corp,

St. Petersburg, FL, based Investment company Sabal Trust CO (Current Portfolio) buys AbbVie Inc, Best Buy Co Inc, WEC Energy Group Inc, Black Hills Corp, Enbridge Inc, sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Pinnacle West Capital Corp, , AT&T Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sabal Trust CO. As of 2021Q4, Sabal Trust CO owns 154 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Sabal Trust CO
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 174,457 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.52%
  2. Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 851,584 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
  3. Prologis Inc (PLD) - 296,869 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.2%
  4. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 118,906 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01%
  5. iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 744,726 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.67%
New Purchase: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Sabal Trust CO initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.77 and $138, with an estimated average price of $113.76. The stock is now traded at around $94.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 147,484 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Sabal Trust CO initiated holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.93 and $98.36, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $96.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 17,255 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Black Hills Corp (BKH)

Sabal Trust CO initiated holding in Black Hills Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.12 and $70.71, with an estimated average price of $66.42. The stock is now traded at around $66.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Sabal Trust CO initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $41.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,561 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Sabal Trust CO initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $76.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Sabal Trust CO initiated holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $73.06. The stock is now traded at around $81.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,128 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Sabal Trust CO added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 1997.77%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $133.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 172,038 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Sabal Trust CO added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 22.98%. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $185.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 19,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Sabal Trust CO added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 39.33%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $106.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 20,528 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Sabal Trust CO added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.01%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $262.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,478 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Sabal Trust CO added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.38%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,332 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)

Sabal Trust CO sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $63.36 and $74.18, with an estimated average price of $67.1.

Sold Out: (KSU)

Sabal Trust CO sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Sabal Trust CO sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15.

Sold Out: Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)

Sabal Trust CO sold out a holding in Global X MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $32.8 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $35.6.

Sold Out: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Sabal Trust CO sold out a holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $30.56 and $36.4, with an estimated average price of $33.55.



