Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. Buys Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF, Coterra Energy Inc, Boeing Co, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, General Dynamics Corp, Prudential Financial Inc

Tulsa, OK, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF, Coterra Energy Inc, Boeing Co, AAON Inc, Coca-Cola Co, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, General Dynamics Corp, Prudential Financial Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. owns 73 stocks with a total value of $221 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) - 378,689 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 61,075 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11% CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 103,328 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.23% NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) - 46,144 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.97% Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) - 482,686 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. New Position

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $50.4, with an estimated average price of $50.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.64%. The holding were 378,689 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $20.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 482,686 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in AAON Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.08 and $83.2, with an estimated average price of $75.24. The stock is now traded at around $65.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,791 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $60.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,952 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $67.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.87 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $49.05. The stock is now traded at around $51.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,963 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 36.44%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $214.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 29,009 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05.

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $100.05 and $114, with an estimated average price of $108.65.

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29.

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15.