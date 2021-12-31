Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. Buys Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF, Coterra Energy Inc, Boeing Co, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, General Dynamics Corp, Prudential Financial Inc

- New Purchases: JAAA, CTRA, AAON, KO, CAH, GILD, TXN, SPY, VLO, WTER,
- Added Positions: BA, MNST, WMT, AGG, SHY, HBI,
- Reduced Positions: WFC, GD, INTC, CVS, DGRO, JNJ, TSN, PFE, FLT, JPM, MAS, MCK, BMY, ADI, AMP, CSX, BAC, ABBV, MRK, VZ, NXPI, ALL, AAPL, ENB, MS, CSCO, PM, LDOS, UNP, STZ, GOOG, OMC, SRE, VLUE, ET, BRK.B, WBA, MCD, LUV, NVS, VSLU, LYB, AMZN, OKE,
- Sold Out: PRU, QQQ, USMV, VOO,
These are the top 5 holdings of Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc.
- Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) - 378,689 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 61,075 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11%
- CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 103,328 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.23%
- NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) - 46,144 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.97%
- Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) - 482,686 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $50.4, with an estimated average price of $50.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.64%. The holding were 378,689 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)
Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $20.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 482,686 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AAON Inc (AAON)
Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in AAON Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.08 and $83.2, with an estimated average price of $75.24. The stock is now traded at around $65.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,791 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $60.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,952 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $67.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)
Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.87 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $49.05. The stock is now traded at around $51.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,963 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 36.44%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $214.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 29,009 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05.Sold Out: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)
Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $100.05 and $114, with an estimated average price of $108.65.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29.Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15.
