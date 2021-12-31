Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Paycor HCM Inc, Definitive Healthcare Corp, Q2 Holdings Inc, Sells Paylocity Holding Corp, Grand Canyon Education Inc, Repligen Corp

New Purchases: PYCR, FIVN, TCYSF, ABMD, ISRG, PFE, PSA,

Wayne, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Paycor HCM Inc, Definitive Healthcare Corp, Q2 Holdings Inc, Pros Holdings Inc, AAON Inc, sells Paylocity Holding Corp, Grand Canyon Education Inc, Repligen Corp, Dorman Products Inc, Vocera Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC owns 144 stocks with a total value of $7.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Casella Waste Systems Inc (CWST) - 3,539,362 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% Omnicell Inc (OMCL) - 1,503,226 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05% SPS Commerce Inc (SPSC) - 1,808,439 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33% Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) - 1,507,955 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38% SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) - 1,049,136 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.31%

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Paycor HCM Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.84 and $35.97, with an estimated average price of $31.45. The stock is now traded at around $23.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 3,250,975 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $121.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 105,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Tecsys Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.85 and $49.23, with an estimated average price of $43.19. The stock is now traded at around $31.329600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Abiomed Inc. The purchase prices were between $300.63 and $371.35, with an estimated average price of $338.3. The stock is now traded at around $304.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $295.26 and $374.56, with an estimated average price of $335.03. The stock is now traded at around $353.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 670 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $269.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 560 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Definitive Healthcare Corp by 1854.29%. The purchase prices were between $25.53 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $34.72. The stock is now traded at around $18.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,959,623 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Q2 Holdings Inc by 53.06%. The purchase prices were between $71.96 and $89.03, with an estimated average price of $80.74. The stock is now traded at around $63.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,692,903 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Pros Holdings Inc by 59.18%. The purchase prices were between $30 and $38.8, with an estimated average price of $34.27. The stock is now traded at around $26.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 3,520,742 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in AAON Inc by 25.67%. The purchase prices were between $67.08 and $83.2, with an estimated average price of $75.24. The stock is now traded at around $65.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 2,203,264 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Simulations Plus Inc by 45.52%. The purchase prices were between $37.1 and $57.45, with an estimated average price of $47.41. The stock is now traded at around $42.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 2,223,168 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Mercury Systems Inc by 20.73%. The purchase prices were between $46.71 and $55.92, with an estimated average price of $50.76. The stock is now traded at around $57.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 3,514,478 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Paylocity Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $217.15 and $305.75, with an estimated average price of $264.56.

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Grand Canyon Education Inc. The sale prices were between $70.22 and $92.07, with an estimated average price of $82.36.

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Dorman Products Inc. The sale prices were between $94.5 and $122.69, with an estimated average price of $108.91.

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SiTime Corp. The sale prices were between $199.84 and $334.98, with an estimated average price of $263.74.

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Biodesix Inc. The sale prices were between $4.09 and $8.18, with an estimated average price of $6.47.

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Repligen Corp by 24.96%. The sale prices were between $247.59 and $304.47, with an estimated average price of $269.18. The stock is now traded at around $183.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.87%. Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC still held 653,901 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Vocera Communications Inc by 25.66%. The sale prices were between $45.15 and $67.02, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $78.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC still held 2,190,473 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Gartner Inc by 21.92%. The sale prices were between $301.06 and $339.69, with an estimated average price of $321.91. The stock is now traded at around $275.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC still held 56,530 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Fastenal Co by 26.7%. The sale prices were between $51.3 and $64.42, with an estimated average price of $59.15. The stock is now traded at around $56.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC still held 20,764 shares as of 2021-12-31.