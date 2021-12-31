Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF, Sells ProShares Ultra S&P500, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, ProShares UltraPro Short
- New Purchases: VWO, LKQ, RILY, CSCO, IEX,
- Added Positions: BIV, SOXX, HNDL, IJR, SHYG, ECC, ACWV, BSV, SDY, CIM, VFH, FTGC, MMP, MKL, BRO, MUB, IAT, IYJ, PFF, SCI, RPM, LSTR, VB, VNQ, IAI, WELL, POWW, DLB, BA, AMG, JNK, ET, CVX,
- Reduced Positions: SSO, GSLC, IAU, SHY, CLTL, NOV, VCSH, MTUM, VTWO, KYN, SPYG, AAPL, JKD, DVN, BRK.B, DIS, TMX, GLD, AGG, GOOG, BANX, IEMG, AXP, ARMK, FVE, HD, MTCH, JBHT, JPM, JNJ, COP, NVST, MCD, CSL, V, REI, CHY, WEX, AMD, WRB, VUG, JLL, CHH, ATR, VOO, HXL, SEIC, LII, MORN, ULTA, NDSN, POOL, TECH,
- Sold Out: SPXU, IT, UAL, MANH, XRAY, SSTI, PAYC, LUV, IAA, BW,
For the details of Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cadent+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 125,111 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 102,501 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.94%
- Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) - 110,699 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34%
- Eagle Point Credit Co Inc (ECC) - 623,128 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.11%
- iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) - 13,417 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.72%
Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 14,147 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY)
Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in B. Riley Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.94 and $89.05, with an estimated average price of $73.61. The stock is now traded at around $61.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: LKQ Corp (LKQ)
Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in LKQ Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.83 and $60.03, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $55.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,167 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $56.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,508 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: IDEX Corp (IEX)
Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in IDEX Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.78 and $239.5, with an estimated average price of $227.58. The stock is now traded at around $220.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 867 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 120.52%. The purchase prices were between $86.61 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $87.57. The stock is now traded at around $86.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 47,313 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (HNDL)
Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 59.09%. The purchase prices were between $24.42 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.32. The stock is now traded at around $24.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 62,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Markel Corp (MKL)
Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Markel Corp by 38.42%. The purchase prices were between $1188 and $1330.53, with an estimated average price of $1262.22. The stock is now traded at around $1229.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 263 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Brown & Brown Inc (BRO)
Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Brown & Brown Inc by 32.64%. The purchase prices were between $57.18 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $64.69. The stock is now traded at around $64.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,437 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Landstar System Inc (LSTR)
Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Landstar System Inc by 29.57%. The purchase prices were between $155.21 and $185.99, with an estimated average price of $171.75. The stock is now traded at around $168.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,665 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF (SPXU)
Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $12.22 and $17.57, with an estimated average price of $14.15.Sold Out: Gartner Inc (IT)
Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Gartner Inc. The sale prices were between $301.06 and $339.69, with an estimated average price of $321.91.Sold Out: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)
Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.06 and $53.11, with an estimated average price of $46.29.Sold Out: Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH)
Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Manhattan Associates Inc. The sale prices were between $147.79 and $185.09, with an estimated average price of $162.42.Sold Out: ShotSpotter Inc (SSTI)
Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ShotSpotter Inc. The sale prices were between $29.52 and $40.53, with an estimated average price of $34.97.Sold Out: Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY)
Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc. The sale prices were between $48.31 and $59.22, with an estimated average price of $54.88.
