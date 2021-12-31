Boothe Investment Group, Inc. Buys JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF, GoodRx Holdings Inc, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, MP Materials Corp, Xilinx Inc

New Purchases: BBJP, GDRX, LICY, PATH, HD,

BBJP, GDRX, LICY, PATH, HD, Added Positions: IWM, RUN, DIS, SPY, BZUN, NWL, RCL, PGX, VZ, GSK, EWG, XLF,

IWM, RUN, DIS, SPY, BZUN, NWL, RCL, PGX, VZ, GSK, EWG, XLF, Reduced Positions: BSV, XLNX, BAC, DDOG, GT, SPLK, AAPL, BDJ, EEM, EMR, WFC,

BSV, XLNX, BAC, DDOG, GT, SPLK, AAPL, BDJ, EEM, EMR, WFC, Sold Out: MP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF, GoodRx Holdings Inc, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp, UiPath Inc, Sunrun Inc, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, MP Materials Corp, Xilinx Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boothe Investment Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Boothe Investment Group, Inc. owns 36 stocks with a total value of $187 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Boothe Investment Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boothe+investment+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 75,542 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.09% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 211,830 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97% JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) - 197,440 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. New Position Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) - 496,999 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.28% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 19,414 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.46%

Boothe Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.41 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $55.61. The stock is now traded at around $53.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.81%. The holding were 197,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boothe Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.11 and $47.16, with an estimated average price of $40.03. The stock is now traded at around $23.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 125,594 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boothe Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.45 and $14.04, with an estimated average price of $11.78. The stock is now traded at around $7.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 306,163 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boothe Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.81 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $35.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 65,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boothe Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $358.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 487 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boothe Investment Group, Inc. added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 36.03%. The purchase prices were between $31.44 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $46.69. The stock is now traded at around $26.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 134,606 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boothe Investment Group, Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 20.96%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $136.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 43,768 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boothe Investment Group, Inc. added to a holding in Baozun Inc by 27.60%. The purchase prices were between $12.45 and $20.56, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $12.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 331,398 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boothe Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in MP Materials Corp. The sale prices were between $29.57 and $47.26, with an estimated average price of $39.66.