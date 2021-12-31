Boothe Investment Group, Inc. Buys JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF, GoodRx Holdings Inc, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, MP Materials Corp, Xilinx Inc

- New Purchases: BBJP, GDRX, LICY, PATH, HD,
- Added Positions: IWM, RUN, DIS, SPY, BZUN, NWL, RCL, PGX, VZ, GSK, EWG, XLF,
- Reduced Positions: BSV, XLNX, BAC, DDOG, GT, SPLK, AAPL, BDJ, EEM, EMR, WFC,
- Sold Out: MP,
These are the top 5 holdings of Boothe Investment Group, Inc.
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 75,542 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.09%
- Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 211,830 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97%
- JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) - 197,440 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) - 496,999 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.28%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 19,414 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.46%
Boothe Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.41 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $55.61. The stock is now traded at around $53.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.81%. The holding were 197,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)
Boothe Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.11 and $47.16, with an estimated average price of $40.03. The stock is now traded at around $23.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 125,594 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY)
Boothe Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.45 and $14.04, with an estimated average price of $11.78. The stock is now traded at around $7.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 306,163 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: UiPath Inc (PATH)
Boothe Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.81 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $35.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 65,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Boothe Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $358.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 487 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sunrun Inc (RUN)
Boothe Investment Group, Inc. added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 36.03%. The purchase prices were between $31.44 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $46.69. The stock is now traded at around $26.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 134,606 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Boothe Investment Group, Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 20.96%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $136.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 43,768 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Baozun Inc (BZUN)
Boothe Investment Group, Inc. added to a holding in Baozun Inc by 27.60%. The purchase prices were between $12.45 and $20.56, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $12.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 331,398 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: MP Materials Corp (MP)
Boothe Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in MP Materials Corp. The sale prices were between $29.57 and $47.26, with an estimated average price of $39.66.
