Argyle Capital Management Inc. Buys Shell PLC, Medtronic PLC, TC Energy Corp, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, TC Energy Corp, Avery Dennison Corp

- New Purchases: MDT, TRP, VMW, DLX,
- Added Positions: RDS.A, FISV, INTC, T, ENB, PSX, PPL, XOM, HAL, MANT, SLB,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, WM, AVY, BAC, CMCSA, BP, ORCL, VRSN, EXC, PG, WAT, UPS, MCK, PEG, JPM, AMGN, ALL, LLY, PAYX, JNJ, FCX, UGI, CSCO, PNC, PFE, PHM, TEVA, KMT, GPC, DELL, DE, KO, LW, HPQ, GM, F, CVS, CTVA, COP, WY, BIL, OGN, VTRS,
- Sold Out: RTX, TRP, HON,
These are the top 5 holdings of Argyle Capital Management Inc.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 47,675 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.81%
- Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 149,197 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58%
- Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 27,573 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01%
- Paychex Inc (PAYX) - 54,280 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 43,262 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7%
Argyle Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $104.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 43,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: TC Energy Corp (TRP)
Argyle Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in TC Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.47 and $55.15, with an estimated average price of $49.41. The stock is now traded at around $50.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 22,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)
Argyle Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $122.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,648 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Deluxe Corp (DLX)
Argyle Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Deluxe Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.38 and $38.3, with an estimated average price of $35.23. The stock is now traded at around $30.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Shell PLC (RDS.A)
Argyle Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Shell PLC by 649.96%. The purchase prices were between $41.59 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $45.11. The stock is now traded at around $49.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 72,536 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Argyle Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1.Sold Out: TC Energy Corp (TRP)
Argyle Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in TC Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $58.06 and $68.02, with an estimated average price of $62.26.Sold Out: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Argyle Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01.
