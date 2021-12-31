Argyle Capital Management Inc. Buys Shell PLC, Medtronic PLC, TC Energy Corp, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, TC Energy Corp, Avery Dennison Corp

New Purchases: MDT, TRP, VMW, DLX,

Bethlehem, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Shell PLC, Medtronic PLC, TC Energy Corp, VMware Inc, Deluxe Corp, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, TC Energy Corp, Avery Dennison Corp, Honeywell International Inc, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Argyle Capital Management Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Argyle Capital Management Inc. owns 128 stocks with a total value of $320 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 47,675 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.81% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 149,197 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58% Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 27,573 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01% Paychex Inc (PAYX) - 54,280 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 43,262 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7%

Argyle Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $104.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 43,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in TC Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.47 and $55.15, with an estimated average price of $49.41. The stock is now traded at around $50.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 22,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $122.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,648 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Deluxe Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.38 and $38.3, with an estimated average price of $35.23. The stock is now traded at around $30.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Shell PLC by 649.96%. The purchase prices were between $41.59 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $45.11. The stock is now traded at around $49.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 72,536 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in TC Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $58.06 and $68.02, with an estimated average price of $62.26.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01.