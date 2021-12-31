PL Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Merchants Bancorp, Financial Institutions Inc, New York Community Bancorp Inc, Sells KeyCorp, Northwest Bancshares Inc, First Financial Northwest Inc

- New Purchases: FISI,
- Added Positions: HBNC, MBIN, NYCB, CWBC, HWBK,
- Reduced Positions: KEY, FNB, FITB, C,
- Sold Out: NWBI, FFNW, FRBA,
- Banc of California Inc (BANC) - 3,401,719 shares, 16.31% of the total portfolio.
- Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) - 721,046 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio.
- First Merchants Corp (FRME) - 751,333 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio.
- Horizon Bancorp (IN) (HBNC) - 1,505,712 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.06%
- F N B Corp (FNB) - 1,884,765 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.13%
PL Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Financial Institutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.8 and $33.45, with an estimated average price of $31.98. The stock is now traded at around $32.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)
PL Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Merchants Bancorp by 118.70%. The purchase prices were between $27.35 and $32.69, with an estimated average price of $30.12. The stock is now traded at around $30.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 154,796 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYCB)
PL Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $11.55 and $14.11, with an estimated average price of $12.69. The stock is now traded at around $12.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Northwest Bancshares Inc (NWBI)
PL Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Northwest Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $13.2 and $14.42, with an estimated average price of $13.93.Sold Out: First Financial Northwest Inc (FFNW)
PL Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Financial Northwest Inc. The sale prices were between $15.83 and $17.12, with an estimated average price of $16.58.Sold Out: First Bank (FRBA)
PL Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Bank. The sale prices were between $14.07 and $15.6, with an estimated average price of $14.89.
