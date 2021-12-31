Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
PL Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Merchants Bancorp, Financial Institutions Inc, New York Community Bancorp Inc, Sells KeyCorp, Northwest Bancshares Inc, First Financial Northwest Inc

Naperville, IL, based Investment company PL Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Merchants Bancorp, Financial Institutions Inc, New York Community Bancorp Inc, sells KeyCorp, Northwest Bancshares Inc, First Financial Northwest Inc, First Bank during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PL Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, PL Capital Advisors, LLC owns 39 stocks with a total value of $409 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PL Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pl+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PL Capital Advisors, LLC
  1. Banc of California Inc (BANC) - 3,401,719 shares, 16.31% of the total portfolio.
  2. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) - 721,046 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio.
  3. First Merchants Corp (FRME) - 751,333 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio.
  4. Horizon Bancorp (IN) (HBNC) - 1,505,712 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.06%
  5. F N B Corp (FNB) - 1,884,765 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.13%
New Purchase: Financial Institutions Inc (FISI)

PL Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Financial Institutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.8 and $33.45, with an estimated average price of $31.98. The stock is now traded at around $32.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

PL Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Merchants Bancorp by 118.70%. The purchase prices were between $27.35 and $32.69, with an estimated average price of $30.12. The stock is now traded at around $30.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 154,796 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYCB)

PL Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $11.55 and $14.11, with an estimated average price of $12.69. The stock is now traded at around $12.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Northwest Bancshares Inc (NWBI)

PL Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Northwest Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $13.2 and $14.42, with an estimated average price of $13.93.

Sold Out: First Financial Northwest Inc (FFNW)

PL Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Financial Northwest Inc. The sale prices were between $15.83 and $17.12, with an estimated average price of $16.58.

Sold Out: First Bank (FRBA)

PL Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Bank. The sale prices were between $14.07 and $15.6, with an estimated average price of $14.89.



