PL Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Merchants Bancorp, Financial Institutions Inc, New York Community Bancorp Inc, Sells KeyCorp, Northwest Bancshares Inc, First Financial Northwest Inc

New Purchases: FISI,

FISI, Added Positions: HBNC, MBIN, NYCB, CWBC, HWBK,

HBNC, MBIN, NYCB, CWBC, HWBK, Reduced Positions: KEY, FNB, FITB, C,

KEY, FNB, FITB, C, Sold Out: NWBI, FFNW, FRBA,

Naperville, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Merchants Bancorp, Financial Institutions Inc, New York Community Bancorp Inc, sells KeyCorp, Northwest Bancshares Inc, First Financial Northwest Inc, First Bank during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PL Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, PL Capital Advisors, LLC owns 39 stocks with a total value of $409 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PL Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pl+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Banc of California Inc (BANC) - 3,401,719 shares, 16.31% of the total portfolio. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) - 721,046 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. First Merchants Corp (FRME) - 751,333 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Horizon Bancorp (IN) (HBNC) - 1,505,712 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.06% F N B Corp (FNB) - 1,884,765 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.13%

PL Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Financial Institutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.8 and $33.45, with an estimated average price of $31.98. The stock is now traded at around $32.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PL Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Merchants Bancorp by 118.70%. The purchase prices were between $27.35 and $32.69, with an estimated average price of $30.12. The stock is now traded at around $30.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 154,796 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PL Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $11.55 and $14.11, with an estimated average price of $12.69. The stock is now traded at around $12.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PL Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Northwest Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $13.2 and $14.42, with an estimated average price of $13.93.

PL Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Financial Northwest Inc. The sale prices were between $15.83 and $17.12, with an estimated average price of $16.58.

PL Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Bank. The sale prices were between $14.07 and $15.6, with an estimated average price of $14.89.