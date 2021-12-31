Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Brookmont Capital Management Buys Lowe's Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Broadcom Inc, Sells Sonoco Products Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Dallas, TX, based Investment company Brookmont Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Lowe's Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Broadcom Inc, Cintas Corp, Service Corp International, sells Sonoco Products Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brookmont Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, Brookmont Capital Management owns 60 stocks with a total value of $189 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Brookmont Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brookmont+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Brookmont Capital Management
  1. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 164,051 shares, 36.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,634 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.2%
  3. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 35,148 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.59%
  4. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 21,498 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.85%
  5. Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) - 40,568 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.22%
New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Brookmont Capital Management initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $226.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,019 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Brookmont Capital Management initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $462.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 543 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Brookmont Capital Management initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $553.051000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 307 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Cintas Corp (CTAS)

Brookmont Capital Management initiated holding in Cintas Corp. The purchase prices were between $386.1 and $458.45, with an estimated average price of $431.85. The stock is now traded at around $380.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 483 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Service Corp International (SCI)

Brookmont Capital Management initiated holding in Service Corp International. The purchase prices were between $61.14 and $71.25, with an estimated average price of $66.61. The stock is now traded at around $59.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,008 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Brookmont Capital Management added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 43.92%. The purchase prices were between $86.61 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $87.57. The stock is now traded at around $85.662500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Brookmont Capital Management added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.08%. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98. The stock is now traded at around $79.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,616 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Sonoco Products Co (SON)

Brookmont Capital Management sold out a holding in Sonoco Products Co. The sale prices were between $55.01 and $62.51, with an estimated average price of $59.7.



Here is the complete portfolio of Brookmont Capital Management. Also check out:

1. Brookmont Capital Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Brookmont Capital Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Brookmont Capital Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Brookmont Capital Management keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus