Brookmont Capital Management Buys Lowe's Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Broadcom Inc, Sells Sonoco Products Co

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Lowe's Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Broadcom Inc, Cintas Corp, Service Corp International, sells Sonoco Products Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brookmont Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, Brookmont Capital Management owns 60 stocks with a total value of $189 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 164,051 shares, 36.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,634 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.2% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 35,148 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.59% United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 21,498 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.85% Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) - 40,568 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.22%

Brookmont Capital Management initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $226.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,019 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brookmont Capital Management initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $462.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 543 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brookmont Capital Management initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $553.051000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 307 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brookmont Capital Management initiated holding in Cintas Corp. The purchase prices were between $386.1 and $458.45, with an estimated average price of $431.85. The stock is now traded at around $380.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 483 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brookmont Capital Management initiated holding in Service Corp International. The purchase prices were between $61.14 and $71.25, with an estimated average price of $66.61. The stock is now traded at around $59.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,008 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brookmont Capital Management added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 43.92%. The purchase prices were between $86.61 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $87.57. The stock is now traded at around $85.662500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brookmont Capital Management added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.08%. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98. The stock is now traded at around $79.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,616 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brookmont Capital Management sold out a holding in Sonoco Products Co. The sale prices were between $55.01 and $62.51, with an estimated average price of $59.7.