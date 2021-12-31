Brookmont Capital Management Buys Lowe's Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Broadcom Inc, Sells Sonoco Products Co

- New Purchases: LOW, UNH, AVGO, CTAS, SCI,
- Added Positions: AGG, BIV, BSV, IVV, IJH, EFA, AAPL, DIS, FFWM, IJR, IWF, NVDA, SYK, VNQ, VWO, VIG,
- Reduced Positions: ABT, UPS, MSFT, MCD, JPM, WFC, PG, NVO, MCHP, LHX, HON, AJG, ACN, PNC, ADI, BAC, USB, DEO, PEP, CVX, JNJ, VIAC, COP, CMCSA, RDS.B, AMGN, GILD, CCI, EMN, RTX, XOM, EVRG, TSN,
- Sold Out: SON,
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 164,051 shares, 36.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,634 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.2%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 35,148 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.59%
- United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 21,498 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.85%
- Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) - 40,568 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.22%
Brookmont Capital Management initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $226.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,019 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Brookmont Capital Management initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $462.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 543 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Brookmont Capital Management initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $553.051000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 307 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cintas Corp (CTAS)
Brookmont Capital Management initiated holding in Cintas Corp. The purchase prices were between $386.1 and $458.45, with an estimated average price of $431.85. The stock is now traded at around $380.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 483 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Service Corp International (SCI)
Brookmont Capital Management initiated holding in Service Corp International. The purchase prices were between $61.14 and $71.25, with an estimated average price of $66.61. The stock is now traded at around $59.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,008 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Brookmont Capital Management added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 43.92%. The purchase prices were between $86.61 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $87.57. The stock is now traded at around $85.662500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Brookmont Capital Management added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.08%. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98. The stock is now traded at around $79.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,616 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Sonoco Products Co (SON)
Brookmont Capital Management sold out a holding in Sonoco Products Co. The sale prices were between $55.01 and $62.51, with an estimated average price of $59.7.
