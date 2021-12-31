Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Upstart Holdings Inc, Apple Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells Focus Financial Partners Inc, Medallia Inc, Vanguard Growth ETF

New Purchases: UPST, XLK, ABNB, VYM, SCHW, SNOW, XLF, VEU, REGN, PYPL, IWV, NVDA, IWR, ABT, UNH, GBDC, INTU, BITQ, NUE, ZTS, BAC, ADBE, ABBV, WMT, MDT, DE, CMCSA, V, IJK, BX, MRK,

UPST, XLK, ABNB, VYM, SCHW, SNOW, XLF, VEU, REGN, PYPL, IWV, NVDA, IWR, ABT, UNH, GBDC, INTU, BITQ, NUE, ZTS, BAC, ADBE, ABBV, WMT, MDT, DE, CMCSA, V, IJK, BX, MRK, Added Positions: AAPL, IVV, VNQ, BGRY, AMZN, GOOG, VTI, MSFT, LYFT, HD, JPM, BRK.B, FB, IWM, VWO, CHGG, WFC, JNJ, GOOGL, TMO, PFE, PG, EFA, EMR, OKTA, ORCL, MMM, SQ, CRM, CDNS, ADP, BSV, SPY,

AAPL, IVV, VNQ, BGRY, AMZN, GOOG, VTI, MSFT, LYFT, HD, JPM, BRK.B, FB, IWM, VWO, CHGG, WFC, JNJ, GOOGL, TMO, PFE, PG, EFA, EMR, OKTA, ORCL, MMM, SQ, CRM, CDNS, ADP, BSV, SPY, Reduced Positions: FOCS, IJH, VUG, MDY, TSLA, DIS, DFAS, NML, DHR, GLD, IWF, INTC,

FOCS, IJH, VUG, MDY, TSLA, DIS, DFAS, NML, DHR, GLD, IWF, INTC, Sold Out: MDLA, BABA, BND,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Upstart Holdings Inc, Apple Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, sells Focus Financial Partners Inc, Medallia Inc, Vanguard Growth ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC owns 99 stocks with a total value of $218 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bordeaux+wealth+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 133,332 shares, 10.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.38% Coupa Software Inc (COUP) - 98,546 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 61,960 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.27% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 49,553 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77% S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 21,166 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.51%

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83. The stock is now traded at around $90.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.17%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $151.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 17,421 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $138.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 12,962 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $109.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 15,703 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $89.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 12,531 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $244.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,685 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 20.38%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $159.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 133,332 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 275.25%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $433.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 10,931 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 137.46%. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $101.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 44,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Grey Inc by 48.14%. The purchase prices were between $4.28 and $7.32, with an estimated average price of $5.72. The stock is now traded at around $3.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 990,728 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 305.63%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2792.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 649 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 20.01%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2582.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 3,161 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79.