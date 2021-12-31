Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Upstart Holdings Inc, Apple Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells Focus Financial Partners Inc, Medallia Inc, Vanguard Growth ETF

- New Purchases: UPST, XLK, ABNB, VYM, SCHW, SNOW, XLF, VEU, REGN, PYPL, IWV, NVDA, IWR, ABT, UNH, GBDC, INTU, BITQ, NUE, ZTS, BAC, ADBE, ABBV, WMT, MDT, DE, CMCSA, V, IJK, BX, MRK,
- Added Positions: AAPL, IVV, VNQ, BGRY, AMZN, GOOG, VTI, MSFT, LYFT, HD, JPM, BRK.B, FB, IWM, VWO, CHGG, WFC, JNJ, GOOGL, TMO, PFE, PG, EFA, EMR, OKTA, ORCL, MMM, SQ, CRM, CDNS, ADP, BSV, SPY,
- Reduced Positions: FOCS, IJH, VUG, MDY, TSLA, DIS, DFAS, NML, DHR, GLD, IWF, INTC,
- Sold Out: MDLA, BABA, BND,
For the details of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bordeaux+wealth+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 133,332 shares, 10.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.38%
- Coupa Software Inc (COUP) - 98,546 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 61,960 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.27%
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 49,553 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
- S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 21,166 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.51%
Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83. The stock is now traded at around $90.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.17%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $151.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 17,421 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $138.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 12,962 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $109.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 15,703 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $89.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 12,531 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $244.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,685 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 20.38%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $159.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 133,332 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 275.25%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $433.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 10,931 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 137.46%. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $101.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 44,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Grey Inc (BGRY)
Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Grey Inc by 48.14%. The purchase prices were between $4.28 and $7.32, with an estimated average price of $5.72. The stock is now traded at around $3.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 990,728 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 305.63%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2792.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 649 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 20.01%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2582.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 3,161 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Medallia Inc (MDLA)
Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79.
