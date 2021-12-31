Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Sturgeon Ventures LLP Buys SentinelOne Inc, SentinelOne Inc, Cognex Corp, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Aptiv PLC, PayPal Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sturgeon Ventures LLP (Current Portfolio) buys SentinelOne Inc, SentinelOne Inc, Cognex Corp, Informatica Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Aptiv PLC, PayPal Holdings Inc, Pegasystems Inc, Meta Platforms Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sturgeon Ventures LLP. As of 2021Q4, Sturgeon Ventures LLP owns 42 stocks with a total value of $219 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sturgeon Ventures LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sturgeon+ventures+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sturgeon Ventures LLP
  1. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 74,173 shares, 9.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.55%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 57,790 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.8%
  3. Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 82,961 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.88%
  4. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 10,941 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.51%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,737 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.66%
New Purchase: Cognex Corp (CGNX)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP initiated holding in Cognex Corp. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $91.73, with an estimated average price of $80.61. The stock is now traded at around $65.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 37,084 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Informatica Inc (INFA)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP initiated holding in Informatica Inc. The purchase prices were between $29 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $33.8. The stock is now traded at around $27.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 68,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp (PRCT)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP initiated holding in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.6 and $46.29, with an estimated average price of $36.81. The stock is now traded at around $18.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 73,856 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $123.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SentinelOne Inc (S)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP added to a holding in SentinelOne Inc by 245.92%. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $44.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 84,051 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SentinelOne Inc (S)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP added to a holding in SentinelOne Inc by 245.92%. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $44.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 84,051 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 25.66%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2682.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 3,737 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 78.63%. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $582.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 4,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 70.19%. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $410.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 6,377 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 20.91%. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83. The stock is now traded at around $178.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 28,777 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP sold out a holding in Aptiv PLC. The sale prices were between $153.36 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $167.06.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Sold Out: UiPath Inc (PATH)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP sold out a holding in UiPath Inc. The sale prices were between $39.81 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $49.2.

Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.

Sold Out: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.55 and $59.76, with an estimated average price of $59.23.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.19 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $26.43.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sturgeon Ventures LLP. Also check out:

1. Sturgeon Ventures LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sturgeon Ventures LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sturgeon Ventures LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sturgeon Ventures LLP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus