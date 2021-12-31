Sturgeon Ventures LLP Buys SentinelOne Inc, SentinelOne Inc, Cognex Corp, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Aptiv PLC, PayPal Holdings Inc

New Purchases: CGNX, INFA, PRCT, BABA,

CGNX, INFA, PRCT, BABA, Added Positions: S, S, GOOGL, LRCX, SPGI, CRWD, SNOW, DHI, ISRG, ROK, ADSK, ETSY, SNPS, TRMB, SPLK, PTC, AME, NOW, CRNC, ICAD, STXS,

S, S, GOOGL, LRCX, SPGI, CRWD, SNOW, DHI, ISRG, ROK, ADSK, ETSY, SNPS, TRMB, SPLK, PTC, AME, NOW, CRNC, ICAD, STXS, Reduced Positions: AMZN, PEGA, TSLA, FB, AZTA, NVDA, MSFT, AMD, AAPL, DT, OMCL, TER, ADBE,

AMZN, PEGA, TSLA, FB, AZTA, NVDA, MSFT, AMD, AAPL, DT, OMCL, TER, ADBE, Sold Out: APTV, PYPL, PATH, ZM, IGIB, GOVT, VCIT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SentinelOne Inc, SentinelOne Inc, Cognex Corp, Informatica Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Aptiv PLC, PayPal Holdings Inc, Pegasystems Inc, Meta Platforms Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sturgeon Ventures LLP. As of 2021Q4, Sturgeon Ventures LLP owns 42 stocks with a total value of $219 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sturgeon Ventures LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sturgeon+ventures+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 74,173 shares, 9.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.55% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 57,790 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.8% Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 82,961 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.88% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 10,941 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.51% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,737 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.66%

Sturgeon Ventures LLP initiated holding in Cognex Corp. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $91.73, with an estimated average price of $80.61. The stock is now traded at around $65.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 37,084 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sturgeon Ventures LLP initiated holding in Informatica Inc. The purchase prices were between $29 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $33.8. The stock is now traded at around $27.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 68,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sturgeon Ventures LLP initiated holding in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.6 and $46.29, with an estimated average price of $36.81. The stock is now traded at around $18.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 73,856 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sturgeon Ventures LLP initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $123.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sturgeon Ventures LLP added to a holding in SentinelOne Inc by 245.92%. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $44.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 84,051 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sturgeon Ventures LLP added to a holding in SentinelOne Inc by 245.92%. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $44.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 84,051 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sturgeon Ventures LLP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 25.66%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2682.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 3,737 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sturgeon Ventures LLP added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 78.63%. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $582.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 4,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sturgeon Ventures LLP added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 70.19%. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $410.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 6,377 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sturgeon Ventures LLP added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 20.91%. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83. The stock is now traded at around $178.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 28,777 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sturgeon Ventures LLP sold out a holding in Aptiv PLC. The sale prices were between $153.36 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $167.06.

Sturgeon Ventures LLP sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Sturgeon Ventures LLP sold out a holding in UiPath Inc. The sale prices were between $39.81 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $49.2.

Sturgeon Ventures LLP sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.

Sturgeon Ventures LLP sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.55 and $59.76, with an estimated average price of $59.23.

Sturgeon Ventures LLP sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.19 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $26.43.