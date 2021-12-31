Ownership Capital B.V. Buys Veeva Systems Inc, DexCom Inc, CoStar Group Inc, Sells Boston Scientific Corp, Verisk Analytics Inc

New Purchases: VEEV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Veeva Systems Inc, DexCom Inc, CoStar Group Inc, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc, sells Boston Scientific Corp, Verisk Analytics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ownership Capital B.V.. As of 2021Q4, Ownership Capital B.V. owns 24 stocks with a total value of $9.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Intuit Inc (INTU) - 965,376 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.18% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 1,679,188 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.45% Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 1,434,967 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79% Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW) - 5,749,637 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.61% Masimo Corp (MASI) - 1,962,411 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41%

Ownership Capital B.V. initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32. The stock is now traded at around $236.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 763,867 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ownership Capital B.V. added to a holding in DexCom Inc by 49.85%. The purchase prices were between $519.49 and $651.26, with an estimated average price of $575.47. The stock is now traded at around $430.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 460,628 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ownership Capital B.V. added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 23.08%. The purchase prices were between $75.23 and $99.74, with an estimated average price of $83.73. The stock is now traded at around $70.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 4,481,624 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ownership Capital B.V. added to a holding in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc by 27.15%. The purchase prices were between $35 and $45.94, with an estimated average price of $40.44. The stock is now traded at around $28.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,455,256 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ownership Capital B.V. sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $38.07 and $44.87, with an estimated average price of $41.98.