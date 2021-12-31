Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Ownership Capital B.V. Buys Veeva Systems Inc, DexCom Inc, CoStar Group Inc, Sells Boston Scientific Corp, Verisk Analytics Inc

Investment company Ownership Capital B.V. (Current Portfolio) buys Veeva Systems Inc, DexCom Inc, CoStar Group Inc, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc, sells Boston Scientific Corp, Verisk Analytics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ownership Capital B.V.. As of 2021Q4, Ownership Capital B.V. owns 24 stocks with a total value of $9.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Ownership Capital B.V.
  1. Intuit Inc (INTU) - 965,376 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.18%
  2. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 1,679,188 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.45%
  3. Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 1,434,967 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79%
  4. Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW) - 5,749,637 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.61%
  5. Masimo Corp (MASI) - 1,962,411 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41%
New Purchase: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Ownership Capital B.V. initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32. The stock is now traded at around $236.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 763,867 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: DexCom Inc (DXCM)

Ownership Capital B.V. added to a holding in DexCom Inc by 49.85%. The purchase prices were between $519.49 and $651.26, with an estimated average price of $575.47. The stock is now traded at around $430.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 460,628 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Ownership Capital B.V. added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 23.08%. The purchase prices were between $75.23 and $99.74, with an estimated average price of $83.73. The stock is now traded at around $70.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 4,481,624 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI)

Ownership Capital B.V. added to a holding in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc by 27.15%. The purchase prices were between $35 and $45.94, with an estimated average price of $40.44. The stock is now traded at around $28.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,455,256 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

Ownership Capital B.V. sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $38.07 and $44.87, with an estimated average price of $41.98.



