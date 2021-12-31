Truepoint, Inc. Buys Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, Sells Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, AbbVie Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

New Purchases: BITO, PIPR, SCHX, ABT, GFI, ITW, MCD, PFE, FBGX, JKE, USO,

Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Piper Sandler Cos, sells Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, AbbVie Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Block Inc, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Truepoint, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Truepoint, Inc. owns 136 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,612,349 shares, 18.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 4,941,551 shares, 11.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.27% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 515,246 shares, 11.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.03% Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 814,958 shares, 9.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 2,058,310 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.55%

Truepoint, Inc. initiated holding in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.9 and $43.32, with an estimated average price of $35.9. The stock is now traded at around $23.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 19,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Truepoint, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $108.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Truepoint, Inc. initiated holding in Piper Sandler Cos. The purchase prices were between $144.98 and $190.39, with an estimated average price of $170.71. The stock is now traded at around $150.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,941 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Truepoint, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.76 and $73.24, with an estimated average price of $70.38. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Truepoint, Inc. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,506 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Truepoint, Inc. initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $130.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,502 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Truepoint, Inc. added to a holding in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.56%. The purchase prices were between $60.96 and $65.35, with an estimated average price of $63.38. The stock is now traded at around $63.138100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 71,429 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Truepoint, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 116.14%. The purchase prices were between $91.63 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $92.71. The stock is now traded at around $90.589900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 24,610 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Truepoint, Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 43.21%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $82.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,999 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Truepoint, Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 80.31%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $142.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Truepoint, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 23.78%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2998.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 229 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Truepoint, Inc. added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 28.85%. The purchase prices were between $192.55 and $216.56, with an estimated average price of $203.58. The stock is now traded at around $209.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,452 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Truepoint, Inc. sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Truepoint, Inc. sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5.

Truepoint, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Truepoint, Inc. sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $79.01 and $115, with an estimated average price of $97.65.

Truepoint, Inc. sold out a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The sale prices were between $7.79 and $8.73, with an estimated average price of $8.4.