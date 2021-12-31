Gainplan LLC Buys iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Lightspeed Commerce Inc, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Netflix Inc, Salesforce.com Inc

New Purchases: IWF, QQQ, LSPD, WOLF, GRAB, SSYS, VIAC, PENN, AMD, MQ, KRE, TSM, SPR, SLV, NVDA, SGDM, AWK, SNDL,

IWF, QQQ, LSPD, WOLF, GRAB, SSYS, VIAC, PENN, AMD, MQ, KRE, TSM, SPR, SLV, NVDA, SGDM, AWK, SNDL, Added Positions: SPDW, HYG, BND, RING, GDX, SPEM, VO, EEM, SPGI, VOO, FB, DIA, PFE, VB, SIL, AFRM,

SPDW, HYG, BND, RING, GDX, SPEM, VO, EEM, SPGI, VOO, FB, DIA, PFE, VB, SIL, AFRM, Reduced Positions: SPY, TSLA, MTUM, IBB, AAPL, XLV, RKT, MSFT, IWM, SCHB, GLD, IYT, AMLP, SCHF, SCHZ, SCHX, SCHM, SCHA, CLOV, XOP, SCHE, EFA,

SPY, TSLA, MTUM, IBB, AAPL, XLV, RKT, MSFT, IWM, SCHB, GLD, IYT, AMLP, SCHF, SCHZ, SCHX, SCHM, SCHA, CLOV, XOP, SCHE, EFA, Sold Out: IWD, NFLX, CRM, U, SNAP, DLO, GERM, GREE, ARKK, SLI, SLI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Lightspeed Commerce Inc, Wolfspeed Inc, Grab Holdings Inc, sells iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Netflix Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Unity Software Inc, Snap Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gainplan LLC. As of 2021Q4, Gainplan LLC owns 61 stocks with a total value of $232 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 187,301 shares, 38.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.02% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 137,908 shares, 18.18% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 158,042 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 196,418 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.03% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 25,863 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58%

Gainplan LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $272.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.18%. The holding were 137,908 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gainplan LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $353.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 3,204 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gainplan LLC initiated holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.89 and $101.21, with an estimated average price of $67.14. The stock is now traded at around $30.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 20,034 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gainplan LLC initiated holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22. The stock is now traded at around $90.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gainplan LLC initiated holding in Grab Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.79 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $4.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gainplan LLC initiated holding in Stratasys Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $37.09, with an estimated average price of $27.91. The stock is now traded at around $22.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 20,003 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gainplan LLC added to a holding in ISHARES INC by 22.50%. The purchase prices were between $24.37 and $28.72, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $25.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 59,583 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gainplan LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.25%. The purchase prices were between $40.07 and $43.49, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $41.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 31,511 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gainplan LLC added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 42.87%. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $413.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,333 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gainplan LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.80%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $48.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gainplan LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 50.18%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $237.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gainplan LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 25.28%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,191 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gainplan LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37.

Gainplan LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23.

Gainplan LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.

Gainplan LLC sold out a holding in Unity Software Inc. The sale prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56.

Gainplan LLC sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.

Gainplan LLC sold out a holding in DLocal Ltd. The sale prices were between $30.92 and $61.29, with an estimated average price of $42.78.