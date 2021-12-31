Gainplan LLC Buys iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Lightspeed Commerce Inc, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Netflix Inc, Salesforce.com Inc

- New Purchases: IWF, QQQ, LSPD, WOLF, GRAB, SSYS, VIAC, PENN, AMD, MQ, KRE, TSM, SPR, SLV, NVDA, SGDM, AWK, SNDL,
- Added Positions: SPDW, HYG, BND, RING, GDX, SPEM, VO, EEM, SPGI, VOO, FB, DIA, PFE, VB, SIL, AFRM,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, TSLA, MTUM, IBB, AAPL, XLV, RKT, MSFT, IWM, SCHB, GLD, IYT, AMLP, SCHF, SCHZ, SCHX, SCHM, SCHA, CLOV, XOP, SCHE, EFA,
- Sold Out: IWD, NFLX, CRM, U, SNAP, DLO, GERM, GREE, ARKK, SLI, SLI,
For the details of Gainplan LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gainplan+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Gainplan LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 187,301 shares, 38.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.02%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 137,908 shares, 18.18% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 158,042 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 196,418 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.03%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 25,863 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58%
Gainplan LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $272.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.18%. The holding were 137,908 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Gainplan LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $353.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 3,204 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD)
Gainplan LLC initiated holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.89 and $101.21, with an estimated average price of $67.14. The stock is now traded at around $30.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 20,034 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF)
Gainplan LLC initiated holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22. The stock is now traded at around $90.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Grab Holdings Inc (GRAB)
Gainplan LLC initiated holding in Grab Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.79 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $4.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Stratasys Ltd (SSYS)
Gainplan LLC initiated holding in Stratasys Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $37.09, with an estimated average price of $27.91. The stock is now traded at around $22.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 20,003 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ISHARES INC (RING)
Gainplan LLC added to a holding in ISHARES INC by 22.50%. The purchase prices were between $24.37 and $28.72, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $25.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 59,583 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
Gainplan LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.25%. The purchase prices were between $40.07 and $43.49, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $41.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 31,511 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Gainplan LLC added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 42.87%. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $413.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,333 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Gainplan LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.80%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $48.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Gainplan LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 50.18%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $237.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Gainplan LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 25.28%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,191 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Gainplan LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37.Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Gainplan LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Gainplan LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.Sold Out: Unity Software Inc (U)
Gainplan LLC sold out a holding in Unity Software Inc. The sale prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56.Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Gainplan LLC sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.Sold Out: DLocal Ltd (DLO)
Gainplan LLC sold out a holding in DLocal Ltd. The sale prices were between $30.92 and $61.29, with an estimated average price of $42.78.
Here is the complete portfolio of Gainplan LLC. Also check out:
1. Gainplan LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Gainplan LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Gainplan LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Gainplan LLC keeps buying