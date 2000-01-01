Dodge & Cox Comments on Comcast

Comcast ( CMCSA , Financial ) is the largest cable operator in the United States, has over 31 million internet subscribers, and is one of the leading U.S. media companies through its subsidiary, NBCUniversal. In the fourth quarter of 2021, Comcast underperformed after it reported a decline in new cable subscriber growth and increased competitive concerns about fiber and fixed wireless broadband. Despite these risks, we believe Comcast remains an attractive investment. Comcast owns a valuable portfolio of media intellectual property within NBCUniversal, and the company’s cable and theme park businesses have stable long-term growth prospects. Comcast continues to execute its streaming strategy, and Peacock—the company’s ad-based video on demand streaming product—continues to grow at a healthy pace. CEO Brian Roberts owns significant equity, and the company is focused on providing value to long-term shareholders through share buybacks and a 2.0% dividend yield. Trading at 14 times forward earnings, Comcast was a 2.5% position in the Fund at year end.

