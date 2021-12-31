Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc Buys AT&T Inc, MDU Resources Group Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

- New Purchases: AMZN,
- Added Positions: T, MDU, KTOS, VOD, NGLOY, JNJ, NVS, INTC, WMT, EA, FB, FCX, SYNA,
- Reduced Positions: EBAY, MSFT, IWN, TAK, MOS, ORAN, NOK, EEM,
- Sold Out: VZ, ZM, SEAC,
These are the top 5 holdings of MANAGED ASSET PORTFOLIOS, LLC
- Bunge Ltd (BG) - 536,879 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 137,190 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.87%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 668,316 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
- Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK) - 245,233 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
- Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 441,924 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3158.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 60 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 577.40%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 864,809 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU)
Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc added to a holding in MDU Resources Group Inc by 31.05%. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $29.64. The stock is now traded at around $28.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 511,717 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.Sold Out: SeaChange International Inc (SEAC)
Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc sold out a holding in SeaChange International Inc. The sale prices were between $0.67 and $2.1, with an estimated average price of $1.08.
