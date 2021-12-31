Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc Buys AT&T Inc, MDU Resources Group Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

New Purchases: AMZN,

Rochester, MI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AT&T Inc, MDU Resources Group Inc, Amazon.com Inc, sells Verizon Communications Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, SeaChange International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc owns 34 stocks with a total value of $708 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Bunge Ltd (BG) - 536,879 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 137,190 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.87% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 668,316 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46% Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK) - 245,233 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83% Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 441,924 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%

Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3158.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 60 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 577.40%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 864,809 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc added to a holding in MDU Resources Group Inc by 31.05%. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $29.64. The stock is now traded at around $28.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 511,717 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.

Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.

Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc sold out a holding in SeaChange International Inc. The sale prices were between $0.67 and $2.1, with an estimated average price of $1.08.