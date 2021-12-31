Hamel Associates, Inc. Buys Cummins Inc, Newmont Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells International Business Machines Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Novartis AG

New Purchases: CMI, NEM, MMM, BAC, UL, WFCPL.PFD, JOF, KEY,

Livingston, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cummins Inc, Newmont Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Caterpillar Inc, sells International Business Machines Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Novartis AG, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hamel Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Hamel Associates, Inc. owns 74 stocks with a total value of $279 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 113,969 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21% United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 58,194 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 73,846 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07% Walmart Inc (WMT) - 81,808 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 68,798 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%

Hamel Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $206.99 and $245.33, with an estimated average price of $227.6. The stock is now traded at around $223.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 10,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hamel Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $63.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 34,825 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hamel Associates, Inc. initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $162.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 6,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hamel Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $49.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 24,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hamel Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $52.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 10,685 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hamel Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1398.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 357 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hamel Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 169.44%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $80.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 39,964 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hamel Associates, Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 97.81%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $142.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 18,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hamel Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 365.15%. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $201.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 7,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hamel Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Winnebago Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $65.26 and $78.55, with an estimated average price of $71.89.

Hamel Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

Hamel Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.