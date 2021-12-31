Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Hamel Associates, Inc. Buys Cummins Inc, Newmont Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells International Business Machines Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Novartis AG

Livingston, NJ, based Investment company Hamel Associates, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Cummins Inc, Newmont Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Caterpillar Inc, sells International Business Machines Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Novartis AG, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hamel Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Hamel Associates, Inc. owns 74 stocks with a total value of $279 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of HAMEL ASSOCIATES, INC.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 113,969 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21%
  2. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 58,194 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67%
  3. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 73,846 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
  4. Walmart Inc (WMT) - 81,808 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 68,798 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%
New Purchase: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Hamel Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $206.99 and $245.33, with an estimated average price of $227.6. The stock is now traded at around $223.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 10,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Hamel Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $63.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 34,825 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)

Hamel Associates, Inc. initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $162.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 6,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Hamel Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $49.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 24,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)

Hamel Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $52.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 10,685 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)

Hamel Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1398.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 357 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Hamel Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 169.44%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $80.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 39,964 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Hamel Associates, Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 97.81%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $142.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 18,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Hamel Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 365.15%. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $201.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 7,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO)

Hamel Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Winnebago Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $65.26 and $78.55, with an estimated average price of $71.89.

Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Hamel Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)

Hamel Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.



Here is the complete portfolio of HAMEL ASSOCIATES, INC.. Also check out:

