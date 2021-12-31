Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Oldfield Partners LLP Buys NOV Inc, Sells SK Telecom Co, Ternium SA, Infosys

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
London, X0, based Investment company Oldfield Partners LLP (Current Portfolio) buys NOV Inc, sells SK Telecom Co, Ternium SA, Infosys, Embraer SA, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oldfield Partners LLP. As of 2021Q4, Oldfield Partners LLP owns 19 stocks with a total value of $771 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Oldfield Partners LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oldfield+partners+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Oldfield Partners LLP
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 471,253 shares, 18.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.45%
  2. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) - 6,407,591 shares, 13.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.86%
  3. NOV Inc (NOV) - 7,208,491 shares, 12.67% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Citigroup Inc (C) - 1,505,774 shares, 11.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.67%
  5. Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 4,128,622 shares, 10.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.08%
New Purchase: NOV Inc (NOV)

Oldfield Partners LLP initiated holding in NOV Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.73 and $15.5, with an estimated average price of $13.7. The stock is now traded at around $15.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.67%. The holding were 7,208,491 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM)

Oldfield Partners LLP sold out a holding in SK Telecom Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.67 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $46.19.

Sold Out: Ternium SA (TX)

Oldfield Partners LLP sold out a holding in Ternium SA. The sale prices were between $37.72 and $47.02, with an estimated average price of $41.97.



Here is the complete portfolio of Oldfield Partners LLP. Also check out:

1. Oldfield Partners LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Oldfield Partners LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Oldfield Partners LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Oldfield Partners LLP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus