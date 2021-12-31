Oldfield Partners LLP Buys NOV Inc, Sells SK Telecom Co, Ternium SA, Infosys

- New Purchases: NOV,
- Added Positions: TKC,
- Reduced Positions: INFY, ERJ, BRK.B, PBR.A.PFD, TLK, C, HPE, GOLD, BVN, PM, ALGT, PGR, SYF,
- Sold Out: SKM, TX,
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 471,253 shares, 18.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.45%
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) - 6,407,591 shares, 13.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.86%
- NOV Inc (NOV) - 7,208,491 shares, 12.67% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Citigroup Inc (C) - 1,505,774 shares, 11.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.67%
- Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 4,128,622 shares, 10.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.08%
Oldfield Partners LLP initiated holding in NOV Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.73 and $15.5, with an estimated average price of $13.7. The stock is now traded at around $15.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.67%. The holding were 7,208,491 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM)
Oldfield Partners LLP sold out a holding in SK Telecom Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.67 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $46.19.Sold Out: Ternium SA (TX)
Oldfield Partners LLP sold out a holding in Ternium SA. The sale prices were between $37.72 and $47.02, with an estimated average price of $41.97.
