Oldfield Partners LLP Buys NOV Inc, Sells SK Telecom Co, Ternium SA, Infosys

London, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys NOV Inc, sells SK Telecom Co, Ternium SA, Infosys, Embraer SA, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oldfield Partners LLP. As of 2021Q4, Oldfield Partners LLP owns 19 stocks with a total value of $771 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 471,253 shares, 18.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.45% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) - 6,407,591 shares, 13.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.86% NOV Inc (NOV) - 7,208,491 shares, 12.67% of the total portfolio. New Position Citigroup Inc (C) - 1,505,774 shares, 11.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.67% Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 4,128,622 shares, 10.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.08%

Oldfield Partners LLP initiated holding in NOV Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.73 and $15.5, with an estimated average price of $13.7. The stock is now traded at around $15.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.67%. The holding were 7,208,491 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oldfield Partners LLP sold out a holding in SK Telecom Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.67 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $46.19.

Oldfield Partners LLP sold out a holding in Ternium SA. The sale prices were between $37.72 and $47.02, with an estimated average price of $41.97.