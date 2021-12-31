Staley Capital Advisers Inc Buys Okta Inc, Qurate Retail Inc, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Sells GCP Applied Technologies Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Medtronic PLC

New Purchases: QRTEP.PFD, VGK, FORA, VUSB, CL, ENB, MKC, ON, PAYX, TSLA, PL,

QRTEP.PFD, VGK, FORA, VUSB, CL, ENB, MKC, ON, PAYX, TSLA, PL, Added Positions: OKTA, FISV, DISCK, BA, DNB, VB, COMM, GLW, MINT, FDX, LQDT, C, VO, DLN, VZ, DOW, VTV, QRTEA, VYNE, UNH, NKE, MRK, MDYV, LCI, HD, VEU, GOOGL, BAC,

OKTA, FISV, DISCK, BA, DNB, VB, COMM, GLW, MINT, FDX, LQDT, C, VO, DLN, VZ, DOW, VTV, QRTEA, VYNE, UNH, NKE, MRK, MDYV, LCI, HD, VEU, GOOGL, BAC, Reduced Positions: GOOG, GCP, CSCO, MSFT, QCOM, CVS, AAPL, NEAR, PFE, IWF, JPM, GM, BRK.B, PM, TWI, CVX, AMZN, JNJ, SHM, CTVA, SHY, VEA, VWO, TJX, FB, TSC, AR, WMT, SPG, IJR, VUG, PPG, T, VV, VTI, AMGN, VBK, XOM, PNC, SCHG, EVV, PG, NUV,

GOOG, GCP, CSCO, MSFT, QCOM, CVS, AAPL, NEAR, PFE, IWF, JPM, GM, BRK.B, PM, TWI, CVX, AMZN, JNJ, SHM, CTVA, SHY, VEA, VWO, TJX, FB, TSC, AR, WMT, SPG, IJR, VUG, PPG, T, VV, VTI, AMGN, VBK, XOM, PNC, SCHG, EVV, PG, NUV, Sold Out: BND, MDT, ZM, KD,

Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Okta Inc, Qurate Retail Inc, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Fiserv Inc, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, sells GCP Applied Technologies Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Medtronic PLC, Meta Platforms Inc, TriState Capital Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. As of 2021Q4, Staley Capital Advisers Inc owns 189 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of STALEY CAPITAL ADVISERS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/staley+capital+advisers+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 504,973 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 489,066 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 730,953 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.74% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 30,322 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.76% CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 848,127 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.25%

Staley Capital Advisers Inc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.49 and $69.3, with an estimated average price of $67.12. The stock is now traded at around $66.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 75,739 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc initiated holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.15 and $109.85, with an estimated average price of $106.15. The stock is now traded at around $95.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 51,685 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc initiated holding in Forian Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.85 and $11.3, with an estimated average price of $9.54. The stock is now traded at around $8.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 54,849 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.01 and $137.38, with an estimated average price of $123.94. The stock is now traded at around $121.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $922.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 214 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc added to a holding in Okta Inc by 432.59%. The purchase prices were between $198.08 and $268.28, with an estimated average price of $237.78. The stock is now traded at around $190.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 273,084 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 880.09%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $99.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 44,545 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 30.21%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $210.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 28,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $63. The stock is now traded at around $65.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,562 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc added to a holding in VYNE Therapeutics Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $0.91 and $1.5, with an estimated average price of $1.19. The stock is now traded at around $0.562200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 62,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $83.93 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $84.65.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.