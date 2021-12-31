Staley Capital Advisers Inc Buys Okta Inc, Qurate Retail Inc, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Sells GCP Applied Technologies Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Medtronic PLC

- New Purchases: QRTEP.PFD, VGK, FORA, VUSB, CL, ENB, MKC, ON, PAYX, TSLA, PL,
- Added Positions: OKTA, FISV, DISCK, BA, DNB, VB, COMM, GLW, MINT, FDX, LQDT, C, VO, DLN, VZ, DOW, VTV, QRTEA, VYNE, UNH, NKE, MRK, MDYV, LCI, HD, VEU, GOOGL, BAC,
- Reduced Positions: GOOG, GCP, CSCO, MSFT, QCOM, CVS, AAPL, NEAR, PFE, IWF, JPM, GM, BRK.B, PM, TWI, CVX, AMZN, JNJ, SHM, CTVA, SHY, VEA, VWO, TJX, FB, TSC, AR, WMT, SPG, IJR, VUG, PPG, T, VV, VTI, AMGN, VBK, XOM, PNC, SCHG, EVV, PG, NUV,
- Sold Out: BND, MDT, ZM, KD,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 504,973 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 489,066 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 730,953 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.74%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 30,322 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.76%
- CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 848,127 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.25%
Staley Capital Advisers Inc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.49 and $69.3, with an estimated average price of $67.12. The stock is now traded at around $66.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 75,739 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEP.PFD)
Staley Capital Advisers Inc initiated holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.15 and $109.85, with an estimated average price of $106.15. The stock is now traded at around $95.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 51,685 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Forian Inc (FORA)
Staley Capital Advisers Inc initiated holding in Forian Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.85 and $11.3, with an estimated average price of $9.54. The stock is now traded at around $8.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 54,849 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB)
Staley Capital Advisers Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Paychex Inc (PAYX)
Staley Capital Advisers Inc initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.01 and $137.38, with an estimated average price of $123.94. The stock is now traded at around $121.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Staley Capital Advisers Inc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $922.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 214 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Okta Inc (OKTA)
Staley Capital Advisers Inc added to a holding in Okta Inc by 432.59%. The purchase prices were between $198.08 and $268.28, with an estimated average price of $237.78. The stock is now traded at around $190.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 273,084 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Staley Capital Advisers Inc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 880.09%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $99.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 44,545 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Staley Capital Advisers Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 30.21%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $210.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 28,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN)
Staley Capital Advisers Inc added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $63. The stock is now traded at around $65.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,562 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VYNE Therapeutics Inc (VYNE)
Staley Capital Advisers Inc added to a holding in VYNE Therapeutics Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $0.91 and $1.5, with an estimated average price of $1.19. The stock is now traded at around $0.562200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 62,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $83.93 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $84.65.Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.
