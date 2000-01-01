2U Has Plummeted: Is the Online Education Company Now Undervalued?

2U Inc. ( TWOU, Financial) is the market leader in U.S. online education and degrees. They work with over 80 universities, including top tier colleges such as Harvard, Cambridge and even MIT.

They offer a series of professional certificates, short courses and degrees. The company also offers corporate training and has over 1200 enterprise clients. These courses are delivered by the company's “Edtech” software platform 2UOS.

The online education market

The online education market hit $250 billion in 2020 and is estimated to grow at an incredible 21% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2021 and 2027, according to Global Market Insights.

The global lockdown of 2020 further accelerated this growth. According to UNESCO, over 1.2 billion students in 186 countries were affected by school closures during the March 2020 lockdowns. These factors have highlighted the importance of online education as not just an option, but a necessity.

These macro trends should act as a catalyst behind the growth of online education companies such as 2U. However, 2U's declining net income could be helping to dampen investor enthusiasm, even as revenue continues to grow.

2U acquires edX

2U recently acquired online education platform edX for a whopping $800 million. This provides synergies for the platforms to offer their “free to degree” programs. 2U now has access to over 40 million users worldwide and an extra 500 university partners.

EdX started in 2012 as a non-profit which received investments from MIT and Harvard and became a pioneer in MOOC (massive open online courses). The sale of a non-profit to a public company did cause some controversy, but the company was losing money, and Harvard and MIT saw a nice return on their investment.

According to CEO Chip Paucek in an earnings call, "edX will create a flywheel in our enterprise business. More courses means more learners means more companies means more jobs for students, which means a bigger, better, business opportunity."

Is the stock undervalued?

As a value investor, I like to focus on stocks trading below my estimates of intrinsic value. I have completed my valuation of 2U using a discounted cash flow model. This takes into account the financials from the recent full year earning report for 2021.

I have been very conservative with my revenue growth estimates at just 15% for the next five years (the company grew revenues at 20% prior). I have predicted margins to increase substantially to 23% over a long seven-year period. This would be as the company plans to drive down customer acquisition costs and then has to spend less on marketing.

Plugging these numbers in, I get a valuation estimate of $12 per share, which means the stock is currently 30% undervalued at the $9 share price.

Final thoughts

2U is one of the two main players in the online education market in the U.S. The company is expected to benefit from the growth of the industry as a whole.

Their recent acquisition of edX and strategy of “free to degree” seems like a great tactic moving forward. The company is currently undervalued both intrinsically and relative to competitors, so to me, this looks like a great long-term investment opportunity in the online education market.

However, the macro trends of high inflation and rising interest rates are negatively affecting the valuation of growth stocks more generally. Thus, I expect all growth stocks to stay depressed until inflation begins to subside. Read more about my inflation analysis in my article on the subject.