Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. Buys Sea, Salesforce.com Inc, Li Auto Inc, Sells Pinduoduo Inc, Beam Therapeutics Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sea, Salesforce.com Inc, Li Auto Inc, Enfusion Inc, Yatsen Holding, sells Pinduoduo Inc, Beam Therapeutics Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Illumina Inc, Bilibili Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hhlr Advisors, Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. owns 76 stocks with a total value of $6.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BeiGene Ltd (BGNE) - 5,472,259 shares, 22.91% of the total portfolio. On Holding AG (ONON) - 15,973,750 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio. Legend Biotech Corp (LEGN) - 11,804,925 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.78% Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 1,929,876 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.88% I-MAB (IMAB) - 7,182,850 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio.

Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Enfusion Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.8 and $22.94, with an estimated average price of $20.15. The stock is now traded at around $17.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 4,975,183 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3103.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Pyxis Oncology Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.39 and $13.64, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $7.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 764,406 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 275.09%. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $129.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 1,237,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 53.88%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $206.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 1,929,876 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in Li Auto Inc by 363.64%. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $35.44, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $28.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 5,007,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in Yatsen Holding Ltd by 16031.39%. The purchase prices were between $1.8 and $4.1, with an estimated average price of $2.78. The stock is now traded at around $1.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 40,451,713 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in XPeng Inc by 455.42%. The purchase prices were between $34.11 and $55, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $37.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 666,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in Beam Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $68.02 and $99.06, with an estimated average price of $85.57.

Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94.

Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in Bilibili Inc. The sale prices were between $42.57 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $66.62.

Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in Lyell Immunopharma Inc. The sale prices were between $7.13 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $11.05.

Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. The sale prices were between $19.26 and $30.08, with an estimated average price of $24.05.