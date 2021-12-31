Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. Buys Sea, Salesforce.com Inc, Li Auto Inc, Sells Pinduoduo Inc, Beam Therapeutics Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

Investment company Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Sea, Salesforce.com Inc, Li Auto Inc, Enfusion Inc, Yatsen Holding, sells Pinduoduo Inc, Beam Therapeutics Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Illumina Inc, Bilibili Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hhlr Advisors, Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. owns 76 stocks with a total value of $6.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of HHLR ADVISORS, LTD.
  1. BeiGene Ltd (BGNE) - 5,472,259 shares, 22.91% of the total portfolio.
  2. On Holding AG (ONON) - 15,973,750 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio.
  3. Legend Biotech Corp (LEGN) - 11,804,925 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.78%
  4. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 1,929,876 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.88%
  5. I-MAB (IMAB) - 7,182,850 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Enfusion Inc (ENFN)

Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Enfusion Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.8 and $22.94, with an estimated average price of $20.15. The stock is now traded at around $17.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 4,975,183 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3103.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Pyxis Oncology Inc (PYXS)

Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Pyxis Oncology Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.39 and $13.64, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $7.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 764,406 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Sea Ltd (SE)

Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 275.09%. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $129.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 1,237,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 53.88%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $206.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 1,929,876 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Li Auto Inc (LI)

Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in Li Auto Inc by 363.64%. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $35.44, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $28.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 5,007,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Yatsen Holding Ltd (YSG)

Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in Yatsen Holding Ltd by 16031.39%. The purchase prices were between $1.8 and $4.1, with an estimated average price of $2.78. The stock is now traded at around $1.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 40,451,713 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: XPeng Inc (XPEV)

Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in XPeng Inc by 455.42%. The purchase prices were between $34.11 and $55, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $37.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 666,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM)

Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in Beam Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $68.02 and $99.06, with an estimated average price of $85.57.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94.

Sold Out: Bilibili Inc (BILI)

Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in Bilibili Inc. The sale prices were between $42.57 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $66.62.

Sold Out: Lyell Immunopharma Inc (LYEL)

Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in Lyell Immunopharma Inc. The sale prices were between $7.13 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $11.05.

Sold Out: Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB)

Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. The sale prices were between $19.26 and $30.08, with an estimated average price of $24.05.



