Tekne Capital Management, LLC Buys PagSeguro Digital, GDS Holdings, Grab Holdings Inc, Sells Altimeter Growth Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PagSeguro Digital, GDS Holdings, Grab Holdings Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, MercadoLibre Inc, sells Altimeter Growth Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tekne Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Tekne Capital Management, LLC owns 15 stocks with a total value of $489 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tekne Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tekne+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Sea Ltd (SE) - 616,002 shares, 28.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08% PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) - 4,477,893 shares, 24.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.37% Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 102,227 shares, 12.60% of the total portfolio. T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 465,404 shares, 11.04% of the total portfolio. Block Inc (SQ) - 303,949 shares, 10.04% of the total portfolio.

Tekne Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $42.8 and $63.86, with an estimated average price of $55.01. The stock is now traded at around $44.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.21%. The holding were 644,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tekne Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Grab Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.79 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $6.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 305,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tekne Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd by 45.37%. The purchase prices were between $24.15 and $49.43, with an estimated average price of $32.06. The stock is now traded at around $18.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.49%. The holding were 4,477,893 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tekne Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 99.54%. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $122.137200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 32,994 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tekne Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 99.50%. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1174.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,394 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tekne Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 99.54%. The purchase prices were between $136.3 and $180.96, with an estimated average price of $155.95. The stock is now traded at around $164.692500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 19,748 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tekne Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Coupang Inc by 99.17%. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $28.18. The stock is now traded at around $23.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 87,763 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tekne Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd by 98.88%. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $16.96, with an estimated average price of $13.12. The stock is now traded at around $9.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 163,078 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tekne Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Altimeter Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $10.08 and $17.06, with an estimated average price of $12.37.