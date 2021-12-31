Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Hutchinson Capital Management Buys WideOpenWest Inc, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Sells CDK Global Inc, Target Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Hutchinson Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys WideOpenWest Inc, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells CDK Global Inc, Target Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Carrier Global Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hutchinson Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, Hutchinson Capital Management owns 72 stocks with a total value of $450 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HUTCHINSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hutchinson+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HUTCHINSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
  1. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 686,951 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 159,570 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 91,163 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 70,795 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.25%
  5. Robert Half International Inc (RHI) - 194,178 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3%
New Purchase: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Hutchinson Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.69 and $108.41, with an estimated average price of $105.63. The stock is now traded at around $102.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 28,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Hutchinson Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $111.100600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 21,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Hutchinson Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.45 and $93.39, with an estimated average price of $92.53. The stock is now traded at around $88.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 17,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Hutchinson Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Hutchinson Capital Management initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $144.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,486 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Hutchinson Capital Management initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $95.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,727 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: WideOpenWest Inc (WOW)

Hutchinson Capital Management added to a holding in WideOpenWest Inc by 44.23%. The purchase prices were between $18.44 and $21.52, with an estimated average price of $19.93. The stock is now traded at around $19.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 615,039 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Hutchinson Capital Management added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 35.36%. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $63.1, with an estimated average price of $62.27. The stock is now traded at around $60.120700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Hutchinson Capital Management sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $50.3 and $57.15, with an estimated average price of $54.

Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Hutchinson Capital Management sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $79.72 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.76.

Sold Out: Ingredion Inc (INGR)

Hutchinson Capital Management sold out a holding in Ingredion Inc. The sale prices were between $91.48 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $96.31.

Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)

Hutchinson Capital Management sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.



Here is the complete portfolio of HUTCHINSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT. Also check out:

1. HUTCHINSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT's Undervalued Stocks
2. HUTCHINSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HUTCHINSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HUTCHINSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus