Hutchinson Capital Management Buys WideOpenWest Inc, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Sells CDK Global Inc, Target Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp

New Purchases: VT, VYM, VCIT, VCSH, SBUX, ABBV,

VT, VYM, VCIT, VCSH, SBUX, ABBV, Added Positions: WOW, STOR, LBRDK, DIS, SCHP, IVE, AMZN, COST, HD, GOOG,

WOW, STOR, LBRDK, DIS, SCHP, IVE, AMZN, COST, HD, GOOG, Reduced Positions: CDK, MSFT, TGT, BAC, RTX, RHI, PG, SCHO, XOM, SRE, CVS, PFE, VLO, INTC, BK, MRK, IBM, SPG, CVX, WFC,

CDK, MSFT, TGT, BAC, RTX, RHI, PG, SCHO, XOM, SRE, CVS, PFE, VLO, INTC, BK, MRK, IBM, SPG, CVX, WFC, Sold Out: CARR, OTIS, INGR, KD,

Investment company Hutchinson Capital Management Current Portfolio ) buys WideOpenWest Inc, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells CDK Global Inc, Target Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Carrier Global Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hutchinson Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, Hutchinson Capital Management owns 72 stocks with a total value of $450 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 686,951 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 159,570 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 91,163 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 70,795 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.25% Robert Half International Inc (RHI) - 194,178 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3%

Hutchinson Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.69 and $108.41, with an estimated average price of $105.63. The stock is now traded at around $102.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 28,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hutchinson Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $111.100600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 21,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hutchinson Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.45 and $93.39, with an estimated average price of $92.53. The stock is now traded at around $88.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 17,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hutchinson Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hutchinson Capital Management initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $144.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,486 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hutchinson Capital Management initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $95.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,727 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hutchinson Capital Management added to a holding in WideOpenWest Inc by 44.23%. The purchase prices were between $18.44 and $21.52, with an estimated average price of $19.93. The stock is now traded at around $19.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 615,039 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hutchinson Capital Management added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 35.36%. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $63.1, with an estimated average price of $62.27. The stock is now traded at around $60.120700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hutchinson Capital Management sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $50.3 and $57.15, with an estimated average price of $54.

Hutchinson Capital Management sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $79.72 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.76.

Hutchinson Capital Management sold out a holding in Ingredion Inc. The sale prices were between $91.48 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $96.31.

Hutchinson Capital Management sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.