Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Healthwell Acquisition Corp I, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells Healthwell Acquisition Corp I, StoneBridge Acquisition Corp,

- New Purchases: QQQ, HWEL, XBI, TCOA.U, HPLT, PORT.U, FHLT, BIOSU, HAIAU, APAC, IQMDU, PBCT, GWB, VNE, SWAG, BCSAU, MGLN, FOUNU, RDS.A, BFAC.U, BRG, MKTW, MKTW, CCMP, ATH, T, NPTN, UPH, TDC, KORE, MCHI, DXJ, PBAX, TGP, FB, MU, SNAP, MSOS, STL, ARNA, EVE.U, AMZN, ESPR, PAE, TECK, MIMO, CONE, ROG, FSLY, BA, ALLT, BBLN, RRD, GRAB, CSPR, VERU, MILE,
- Added Positions: IWM, EVAX, VRAY, BBI, EIGR, STFC, GANX, ADMA, ATVI, XLNX, EUFN, C, HGEN, RIGL, BETZ, EEM, ML, GM, BABA, AFMD, VIAC, PRTK, LIFE, MBIO, AMYT, GSAT, BLPH, VZ, MMYT, XME, INFO, CFRX, COHR, NEM,
- Reduced Positions: FCX, GPAC, SCYX, TCON, TALK, AGGR, WTW, WFC, VBLT, MSFT, POND, ACRS, MIR, WBT, CRVS, CKPT, ZSAN,
- Sold Out: HWELU, APACU, VER, STMP, MDLA, FHLTU, SWAGU, GPX, HPLTU, CAI, NUAN, QADB, ANAC, HBAN, IEC, PNM, SPY, EQHA, CADE, CADE, REVH, BIOT, AGC, CXP, XLRN, REE, HCNEU, FIVN, KSU, TRONU, CPUH.U, CIT, UFS, CRXT, QADA, DISCA, GDP, VSTM, FBIO, KURI, ESXB, PCG, AVCO, ESGC,
These are the top 5 holdings of Telemetry Investments, L.L.C.
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 14,000 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00%
- Angel Pond Holdings Corp (POND) - 296,568 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37%
- Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (SPKB) - 280,000 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio.
- Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 12,200 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.91%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 5,000 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $354.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Healthwell Acquisition Corp I (HWEL)
Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. initiated holding in Healthwell Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $9.7. The stock is now traded at around $9.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 192,791 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)
Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $95.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Trajectory Alpha Acquisition Corp (TCOA.U)
Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. initiated holding in Trajectory Alpha Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Home Plate Acquisition Corp (HPLT)
Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. initiated holding in Home Plate Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $9.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 101,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Southport Acquisition Corp (PORT.U)
Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. initiated holding in Southport Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $10.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 80,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $205.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Evaxion Biotech AS (EVAX)
Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. added to a holding in Evaxion Biotech AS by 444.84%. The purchase prices were between $4 and $12.68, with an estimated average price of $6.11. The stock is now traded at around $3.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 167,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ViewRay Inc (VRAY)
Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. added to a holding in ViewRay Inc by 560.00%. The purchase prices were between $4.89 and $7.59, with an estimated average price of $6.06. The stock is now traded at around $4.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 99,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Brickell Biotech Inc (BBI)
Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. added to a holding in Brickell Biotech Inc by 262.19%. The purchase prices were between $0.23 and $0.69, with an estimated average price of $0.39. The stock is now traded at around $0.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 2,532,965 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc (EIGR)
Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. added to a holding in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc by 35.81%. The purchase prices were between $5.12 and $8.19, with an estimated average price of $6.43. The stock is now traded at around $4.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 265,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Gain Therapeutics Inc (GANX)
Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. added to a holding in Gain Therapeutics Inc by 57.05%. The purchase prices were between $5.3 and $9.24, with an estimated average price of $6.89. The stock is now traded at around $4.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 151,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Healthwell Acquisition Corp I (HWELU)
Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Healthwell Acquisition Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.97.Sold Out: StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (APACU)
Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. sold out a holding in StoneBridge Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.94 and $10.53, with an estimated average price of $10.14.Sold Out: (VER)
Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.Sold Out: (STMP)
Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.Sold Out: Medallia Inc (MDLA)
Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.Sold Out: Future Health ESG Corp (FHLTU)
Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Future Health ESG Corp. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10.01.
