Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Healthwell Acquisition Corp I, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells Healthwell Acquisition Corp I, StoneBridge Acquisition Corp,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Healthwell Acquisition Corp I, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF, Trajectory Alpha Acquisition Corp, sells Healthwell Acquisition Corp I, StoneBridge Acquisition Corp, , , Medallia Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Telemetry Investments, L.L.C.. As of 2021Q4, Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. owns 178 stocks with a total value of $78 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Telemetry Investments, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/telemetry+investments%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 14,000 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00% Angel Pond Holdings Corp (POND) - 296,568 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37% Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (SPKB) - 280,000 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 12,200 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.91% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 5,000 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. New Position

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $354.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. initiated holding in Healthwell Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $9.7. The stock is now traded at around $9.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 192,791 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $95.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. initiated holding in Trajectory Alpha Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. initiated holding in Home Plate Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $9.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 101,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. initiated holding in Southport Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $10.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 80,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $205.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. added to a holding in Evaxion Biotech AS by 444.84%. The purchase prices were between $4 and $12.68, with an estimated average price of $6.11. The stock is now traded at around $3.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 167,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. added to a holding in ViewRay Inc by 560.00%. The purchase prices were between $4.89 and $7.59, with an estimated average price of $6.06. The stock is now traded at around $4.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 99,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. added to a holding in Brickell Biotech Inc by 262.19%. The purchase prices were between $0.23 and $0.69, with an estimated average price of $0.39. The stock is now traded at around $0.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 2,532,965 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. added to a holding in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc by 35.81%. The purchase prices were between $5.12 and $8.19, with an estimated average price of $6.43. The stock is now traded at around $4.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 265,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. added to a holding in Gain Therapeutics Inc by 57.05%. The purchase prices were between $5.3 and $9.24, with an estimated average price of $6.89. The stock is now traded at around $4.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 151,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Healthwell Acquisition Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.97.

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. sold out a holding in StoneBridge Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.94 and $10.53, with an estimated average price of $10.14.

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Future Health ESG Corp. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10.01.