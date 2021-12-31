Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Healthwell Acquisition Corp I, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells Healthwell Acquisition Corp I, StoneBridge Acquisition Corp,

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Healthwell Acquisition Corp I, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF, Trajectory Alpha Acquisition Corp, sells Healthwell Acquisition Corp I, StoneBridge Acquisition Corp, , , Medallia Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Telemetry Investments, L.L.C.. As of 2021Q4, Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. owns 178 stocks with a total value of $78 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Telemetry Investments, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/telemetry+investments%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Telemetry Investments, L.L.C.
  1. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 14,000 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00%
  2. Angel Pond Holdings Corp (POND) - 296,568 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37%
  3. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (SPKB) - 280,000 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio.
  4. Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 12,200 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.91%
  5. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 5,000 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $354.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Healthwell Acquisition Corp I (HWEL)

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. initiated holding in Healthwell Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $9.7. The stock is now traded at around $9.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 192,791 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $95.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Trajectory Alpha Acquisition Corp (TCOA.U)

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. initiated holding in Trajectory Alpha Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Home Plate Acquisition Corp (HPLT)

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. initiated holding in Home Plate Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $9.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 101,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Southport Acquisition Corp (PORT.U)

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. initiated holding in Southport Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $10.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 80,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $205.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Evaxion Biotech AS (EVAX)

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. added to a holding in Evaxion Biotech AS by 444.84%. The purchase prices were between $4 and $12.68, with an estimated average price of $6.11. The stock is now traded at around $3.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 167,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ViewRay Inc (VRAY)

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. added to a holding in ViewRay Inc by 560.00%. The purchase prices were between $4.89 and $7.59, with an estimated average price of $6.06. The stock is now traded at around $4.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 99,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Brickell Biotech Inc (BBI)

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. added to a holding in Brickell Biotech Inc by 262.19%. The purchase prices were between $0.23 and $0.69, with an estimated average price of $0.39. The stock is now traded at around $0.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 2,532,965 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc (EIGR)

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. added to a holding in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc by 35.81%. The purchase prices were between $5.12 and $8.19, with an estimated average price of $6.43. The stock is now traded at around $4.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 265,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Gain Therapeutics Inc (GANX)

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. added to a holding in Gain Therapeutics Inc by 57.05%. The purchase prices were between $5.3 and $9.24, with an estimated average price of $6.89. The stock is now traded at around $4.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 151,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Healthwell Acquisition Corp I (HWELU)

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Healthwell Acquisition Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.97.

Sold Out: StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (APACU)

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. sold out a holding in StoneBridge Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.94 and $10.53, with an estimated average price of $10.14.

Sold Out: (VER)

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

Sold Out: (STMP)

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.

Sold Out: Medallia Inc (MDLA)

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Sold Out: Future Health ESG Corp (FHLTU)

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Future Health ESG Corp. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10.01.



Here is the complete portfolio of Telemetry Investments, L.L.C.. Also check out:

1. Telemetry Investments, L.L.C.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Telemetry Investments, L.L.C.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Telemetry Investments, L.L.C.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus