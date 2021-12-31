Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Colonial Trust Advisors Buys iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Sells Lowe's Inc, Davis Select International ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

Spartanburg, SC, based Investment company Colonial Trust Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, sells Lowe's Inc, Davis Select International ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF, ServiceNow Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Colonial Trust Advisors. As of 2021Q4, Colonial Trust Advisors owns 185 stocks with a total value of $894 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Colonial Trust Advisors
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 427,158 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 160,020 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 55,321 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,523 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36%
  5. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 42,993 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73%
New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Colonial Trust Advisors initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $409.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,026 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Colonial Trust Advisors initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $158.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,019 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Colonial Trust Advisors initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $917.495800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Colonial Trust Advisors initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $31.09, with an estimated average price of $30.95. The stock is now traded at around $30.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,530 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)

Colonial Trust Advisors initiated holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The purchase prices were between $169.28 and $208.97, with an estimated average price of $194.33. The stock is now traded at around $189.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 995 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)

Colonial Trust Advisors initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $58.74, with an estimated average price of $56.46. The stock is now traded at around $54.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Colonial Trust Advisors added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 206.79%. The purchase prices were between $78.16 and $85.01, with an estimated average price of $81.93. The stock is now traded at around $77.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 17,027 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Colonial Trust Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 134.03%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $285.239000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,849 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Colonial Trust Advisors added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.01%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $72.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 52,582 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Colonial Trust Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 21.81%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $212.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,558 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Colonial Trust Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 114.16%. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $60.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,031 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: General Electric Co (GE)

Colonial Trust Advisors added to a holding in General Electric Co by 22.65%. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $101.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,303 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Davis Select International ETF (DINT)

Colonial Trust Advisors sold out a holding in Davis Select International ETF. The sale prices were between $18.55 and $20.71, with an estimated average price of $19.77.

Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Colonial Trust Advisors sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Colonial Trust Advisors sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68.

Sold Out: ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY)

Colonial Trust Advisors sold out a holding in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF. The sale prices were between $54.88 and $70.38, with an estimated average price of $62.64.

Sold Out: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)

Colonial Trust Advisors sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The sale prices were between $117.07 and $137.67, with an estimated average price of $129.74.

Sold Out: Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS)

Colonial Trust Advisors sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF. The sale prices were between $79.89 and $91.95, with an estimated average price of $86.98.



