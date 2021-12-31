Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. Buys Qurate Retail Inc, Liberty Latin America, Telesat Corp, Sells Avis Budget Group Inc, Loral Spacemmunications Inc, SuRo Capital Corp

New Purchases: TSAT, QRTEB, ME,

TSAT, QRTEB, ME, Added Positions: QRTEA, LILA, DISCK, LTRPA, LEE, GTX, AUD, AUD, RAIL, TDW, RDI, USB, IWS, LILAK, USAP, EML,

QRTEA, LILA, DISCK, LTRPA, LEE, GTX, AUD, AUD, RAIL, TDW, RDI, USB, IWS, LILAK, USAP, EML, Reduced Positions: CAR, AAPL, BRK.B, LSXMA, GOOG, GOOGL, LSXMK, DSKE, UNVR, SSSS, JEF, PATI, VRS, LBRDK, JPM, MSFT, ALJJ, GS, T, AXP, CMCSA, SJR, LBTYK, MCY, COST, PSMT, AE, WH,

CAR, AAPL, BRK.B, LSXMA, GOOG, GOOGL, LSXMK, DSKE, UNVR, SSSS, JEF, PATI, VRS, LBRDK, JPM, MSFT, ALJJ, GS, T, AXP, CMCSA, SJR, LBTYK, MCY, COST, PSMT, AE, WH, Sold Out: LORL, EURN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Qurate Retail Inc, Liberty Latin America, Telesat Corp, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc, Lee Enterprises Inc, sells Avis Budget Group Inc, Loral Spacemmunications Inc, SuRo Capital Corp, Patriot Transportation Holding Inc, Euronav NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. owns 76 stocks with a total value of $273 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WITTENBERG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wittenberg+investment+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 193,100 shares, 21.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.63% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 204,021 shares, 13.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.45% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7,274 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.72% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,312 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.17% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 243,759 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%

Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Telesat Corp. The purchase prices were between $0 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $30.16. The stock is now traded at around $23.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 41,975 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in 23andMe Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $6.55 and $13.25, with an estimated average price of $9.21. The stock is now traded at around $4.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.31 and $11.53, with an estimated average price of $9.2. The stock is now traded at around $6.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,239 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 2509.35%. The purchase prices were between $6.87 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $8.98. The stock is now traded at around $7.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 362,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 130.55%. The purchase prices were between $10.94 and $13.64, with an estimated average price of $12.23. The stock is now traded at around $11.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 183,484 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc by 35.95%. The purchase prices were between $2.04 and $3.53, with an estimated average price of $2.8. The stock is now traded at around $2.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,944,327 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Lee Enterprises Inc by 185.34%. The purchase prices were between $18.45 and $40.53, with an estimated average price of $25.4. The stock is now traded at around $36.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 34,164 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Garrett Motion Inc by 108.16%. The purchase prices were between $6.72 and $8.1, with an estimated average price of $7.38. The stock is now traded at around $7.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 178,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Audacy Inc by 30.67%. The purchase prices were between $2.43 and $3.86, with an estimated average price of $3.05. The stock is now traded at around $2.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 895,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Loral Space & Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $41.52 and $55.16, with an estimated average price of $46.58.

Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Euronav NV. The sale prices were between $8.51 and $11.11, with an estimated average price of $9.74.