Steel Canyon Capital, LLC Buys Liberty Broadband Corp, Visa Inc, Liberty SiriusXM Group, Sells Fiserv Inc, Charter Communications Inc, Grupo Televisa SAB

- New Purchases: PSTH,
- Added Positions: LBRDA, ACGL, V, LSXMA, LBRDK, BAM, LBTYA, LMACU,
- Reduced Positions: CHTR, TV, WTW, AAT, AON, LSXMK, ABG, WFC, WMG, LBTYK, PGR, HCA,
- Sold Out: FISV, IHRT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Steel Canyon Capital, LLC
- Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) - 369,625 shares, 15.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.21%
- Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) - 365,209 shares, 13.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.02%
- Willis Towers Watson PLC (WTW) - 56,256 shares, 10.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.56%
- Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA) - 56,759 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 197.65%
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 113,053 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.03%
Steel Canyon Capital, LLC initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.68 and $20.28, with an estimated average price of $19.84. The stock is now traded at around $19.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 32,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA)
Steel Canyon Capital, LLC added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 197.65%. The purchase prices were between $147.21 and $174.38, with an estimated average price of $161.83. The stock is now traded at around $150.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.93%. The holding were 56,759 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Steel Canyon Capital, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 75.96%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $227.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 20,383 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA)
Steel Canyon Capital, LLC added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.46%. The purchase prices were between $47.14 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $50.26. The stock is now traded at around $51.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 133,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)
Steel Canyon Capital, LLC added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 56.56%. The purchase prices were between $148.48 and $177.33, with an estimated average price of $164.24. The stock is now traded at around $153.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 24,395 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Steel Canyon Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27.Sold Out: iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT)
Steel Canyon Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iHeartMedia Inc. The sale prices were between $18.37 and $25.9, with an estimated average price of $21.11.
