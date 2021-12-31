Steel Canyon Capital, LLC Buys Liberty Broadband Corp, Visa Inc, Liberty SiriusXM Group, Sells Fiserv Inc, Charter Communications Inc, Grupo Televisa SAB

New Purchases: PSTH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Liberty Broadband Corp, Visa Inc, Liberty SiriusXM Group, Liberty Broadband Corp, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, sells Fiserv Inc, Charter Communications Inc, Grupo Televisa SAB, American Assets Trust Inc, Aon PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Steel Canyon Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Steel Canyon Capital, LLC owns 22 stocks with a total value of $123 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) - 369,625 shares, 15.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.21% Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) - 365,209 shares, 13.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.02% Willis Towers Watson PLC (WTW) - 56,256 shares, 10.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.56% Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA) - 56,759 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 197.65% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 113,053 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.03%

Steel Canyon Capital, LLC initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.68 and $20.28, with an estimated average price of $19.84. The stock is now traded at around $19.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 32,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Steel Canyon Capital, LLC added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 197.65%. The purchase prices were between $147.21 and $174.38, with an estimated average price of $161.83. The stock is now traded at around $150.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.93%. The holding were 56,759 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Steel Canyon Capital, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 75.96%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $227.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 20,383 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Steel Canyon Capital, LLC added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.46%. The purchase prices were between $47.14 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $50.26. The stock is now traded at around $51.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 133,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Steel Canyon Capital, LLC added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 56.56%. The purchase prices were between $148.48 and $177.33, with an estimated average price of $164.24. The stock is now traded at around $153.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 24,395 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Steel Canyon Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27.

Steel Canyon Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iHeartMedia Inc. The sale prices were between $18.37 and $25.9, with an estimated average price of $21.11.