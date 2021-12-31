Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Icon Advisers Inc Buys Templeton Global Income Fund, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Sells Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund, Rogers Corp,

Investment company Icon Advisers Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Templeton Global Income Fund, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Micron Technology Inc, sells Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund, Rogers Corp, , Exxon Mobil Corp, II-VI Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Icon Advisers Inc. As of 2021Q4, Icon Advisers Inc owns 158 stocks with a total value of $623 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of ICON ADVISERS INC
  1. EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 32,061 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35%
  2. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 40,480 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%
  3. Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) - 128,017 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio.
  4. Chart Industries Inc (GTLS) - 80,462 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%
  5. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 22,341 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.41%
New Purchase: Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM)

Icon Advisers Inc initiated holding in Templeton Global Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $5.03 and $5.49, with an estimated average price of $5.35. The stock is now traded at around $5.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 1,403,386 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX)

Icon Advisers Inc initiated holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $68.79. The stock is now traded at around $69.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 59,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

Icon Advisers Inc initiated holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.27 and $368.33, with an estimated average price of $316.41. The stock is now traded at around $260.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 15,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Icon Advisers Inc initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $138.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 27,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Icon Advisers Inc initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $94.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 45,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Alcoa Corp (AA)

Icon Advisers Inc initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $76.509800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Kearny Financial Corp (KRNY)

Icon Advisers Inc added to a holding in Kearny Financial Corp by 42.40%. The purchase prices were between $12.56 and $13.8, with an estimated average price of $13.16. The stock is now traded at around $13.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 589,806 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ManpowerGroup Inc (MAN)

Icon Advisers Inc added to a holding in ManpowerGroup Inc by 47.51%. The purchase prices were between $89 and $113.54, with an estimated average price of $100.15. The stock is now traded at around $114.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 68,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF)

Icon Advisers Inc added to a holding in Vertical Capital Income Fund by 110.41%. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $10.69, with an estimated average price of $10.43. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 291,371 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: NCR Corp (NCR)

Icon Advisers Inc added to a holding in NCR Corp by 60.54%. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $44.19, with an estimated average price of $41.36. The stock is now traded at around $43.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 100,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Kaiser Aluminum Corp (KALU)

Icon Advisers Inc added to a holding in Kaiser Aluminum Corp by 106.67%. The purchase prices were between $89.23 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $100.95. The stock is now traded at around $104.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)

Icon Advisers Inc added to a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc by 27.27%. The purchase prices were between $348.11 and $441.72, with an estimated average price of $406.9. The stock is now traded at around $386.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA)

Icon Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $11.45 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $11.55.

Sold Out: (RDS.A)

Icon Advisers Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $41.59 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $45.11.

Sold Out: Rogers Corp (ROG)

Icon Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Rogers Corp. The sale prices were between $182.32 and $273.38, with an estimated average price of $244.94.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Icon Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52.

Sold Out: II-VI Inc (IIVI)

Icon Advisers Inc sold out a holding in II-VI Inc. The sale prices were between $54.61 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $63.04.

Sold Out: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Icon Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76.



