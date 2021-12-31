Owls Nest Partners IA, LLC Buys Ensign Group Inc, Repay Holdings Corp, Datto Holding Corp, Sells Grand Canyon Education Inc, InnovAge Holding Corp

- New Purchases: XMTR, BNFT, GNTX, PAYS, OTLY,
- Added Positions: ENSG, RPAY, MSP, ALGT, AVLR, PGNY, TGLS, TBBK,
- Reduced Positions: FND, AWI, IBKR, GSHD,
- Sold Out: LOPE, INNV,
For the details of Owls Nest Partners IA, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/owls+nest+partners+ia%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) - 380,794 shares, 12.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.93%
- Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) - 224,947 shares, 11.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49%
- Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) - 352,523 shares, 10.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.62%
- Progyny Inc (PGNY) - 547,551 shares, 10.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.02%
- Repay Holdings Corp (RPAY) - 1,331,510 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.53%
Owls Nest Partners IA, LLC initiated holding in Xometry Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.24 and $61.08, with an estimated average price of $51.36. The stock is now traded at around $48.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 102,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT)
Owls Nest Partners IA, LLC initiated holding in Benefitfocus Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $10.72. The stock is now traded at around $10.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Gentex Corp (GNTX)
Owls Nest Partners IA, LLC initiated holding in Gentex Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.2 and $37.69, with an estimated average price of $35.5. The stock is now traded at around $31.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PaySign Inc (PAYS)
Owls Nest Partners IA, LLC initiated holding in PaySign Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.46 and $2.77, with an estimated average price of $2.13. The stock is now traded at around $2.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 264,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Oatly Group AB (OTLY)
Owls Nest Partners IA, LLC initiated holding in Oatly Group AB. The purchase prices were between $7.61 and $14.87, with an estimated average price of $10.93. The stock is now traded at around $7.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ensign Group Inc (ENSG)
Owls Nest Partners IA, LLC added to a holding in Ensign Group Inc by 27.93%. The purchase prices were between $69.25 and $85.08, with an estimated average price of $77.89. The stock is now traded at around $80.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 380,794 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Repay Holdings Corp (RPAY)
Owls Nest Partners IA, LLC added to a holding in Repay Holdings Corp by 32.53%. The purchase prices were between $16.05 and $23.46, with an estimated average price of $19.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 1,331,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Datto Holding Corp (MSP)
Owls Nest Partners IA, LLC added to a holding in Datto Holding Corp by 33.87%. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $24.34. The stock is now traded at around $26.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 871,293 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT)
Owls Nest Partners IA, LLC added to a holding in Allegiant Travel Co by 24.74%. The purchase prices were between $163.67 and $202.31, with an estimated average price of $185.51. The stock is now traded at around $178.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 123,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE)
Owls Nest Partners IA, LLC sold out a holding in Grand Canyon Education Inc. The sale prices were between $70.22 and $92.07, with an estimated average price of $82.36.Sold Out: InnovAge Holding Corp (INNV)
Owls Nest Partners IA, LLC sold out a holding in InnovAge Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $4.62 and $9.06, with an estimated average price of $7.25.
