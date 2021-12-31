Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Greenhouse Funds LLLP Buys Global Payments Inc, Verisk Analytics Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Sells Synaptics Inc, Flowserve Corp, HealthEquity Inc

Investment company Greenhouse Funds LLLP (Current Portfolio) buys Global Payments Inc, Verisk Analytics Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Cadre Holdings Inc, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, sells Synaptics Inc, Flowserve Corp, HealthEquity Inc, Chegg Inc, Kirby Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenhouse Funds LLLP. As of 2021Q4, Greenhouse Funds LLLP owns 42 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Greenhouse Funds LLLP
  1. Clarus Corp (CLAR) - 2,606,621 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
  2. Infinera Corp (INFN) - 6,515,398 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.08%
  3. EVO Payments Inc (EVOP) - 2,423,581 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.23%
  4. Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) - 745,170 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85%
  5. Zuora Inc (ZUO) - 3,003,769 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.4%
New Purchase: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $144.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 229,301 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $44.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 554,616 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Cadre Holdings Inc (CDRE)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP initiated holding in Cadre Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.29 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $20.3. The stock is now traded at around $22.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 857,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.95 and $110.89, with an estimated average price of $102.02. The stock is now traded at around $109.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 202,552 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP initiated holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. The purchase prices were between $161.21 and $200.84, with an estimated average price of $181.2. The stock is now traded at around $180.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 110,554 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: OneWater Marine Inc (ONEW)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP initiated holding in OneWater Marine Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.66 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $49.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 26,542 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP added to a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc by 2618.67%. The purchase prices were between $198.81 and $230.03, with an estimated average price of $218.74. The stock is now traded at around $194.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 137,891 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Zynga Inc (ZNGA)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP added to a holding in Zynga Inc by 65.85%. The purchase prices were between $5.77 and $7.8, with an estimated average price of $6.88. The stock is now traded at around $8.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 7,537,177 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: nVent Electric PLC (NVT)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP added to a holding in nVent Electric PLC by 22.98%. The purchase prices were between $31.3 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $35.59. The stock is now traded at around $35.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,138,098 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Tuesday Morning Corp (TUEM)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP added to a holding in Tuesday Morning Corp by 31.65%. The purchase prices were between $2 and $2.86, with an estimated average price of $2.43. The stock is now traded at around $1.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 6,059,305 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Opera Ltd (OPRA)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP added to a holding in Opera Ltd by 32.67%. The purchase prices were between $6.67 and $9.33, with an estimated average price of $8.13. The stock is now traded at around $7.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,560,764 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Synaptics Inc (SYNA)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP sold out a holding in Synaptics Inc. The sale prices were between $171 and $292.85, with an estimated average price of $240.96.

Sold Out: Flowserve Corp (FLS)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP sold out a holding in Flowserve Corp. The sale prices were between $28.85 and $37.84, with an estimated average price of $32.97.

Sold Out: HealthEquity Inc (HQY)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP sold out a holding in HealthEquity Inc. The sale prices were between $39.52 and $69.52, with an estimated average price of $57.98.

Sold Out: Kirby Corp (KEX)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP sold out a holding in Kirby Corp. The sale prices were between $48.91 and $59.75, with an estimated average price of $56.09.

Sold Out: Oceaneering International Inc (OII)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP sold out a holding in Oceaneering International Inc. The sale prices were between $10.63 and $15.66, with an estimated average price of $12.9.

Sold Out: The Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP sold out a holding in The Hain Celestial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $38.36 and $48.09, with an estimated average price of $42.63.



