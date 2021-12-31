Greenhouse Funds LLLP Buys Global Payments Inc, Verisk Analytics Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Sells Synaptics Inc, Flowserve Corp, HealthEquity Inc

New Purchases: GPN, FCX, CDRE, XOP, MSGS, ONEW, HUN, KNX, FANG, FNF, DVN, RE, HBAN,

GPN, FCX, CDRE, XOP, MSGS, ONEW, HUN, KNX, FANG, FNF, DVN, RE, HBAN, Added Positions: VRSK, ZNGA, EVOP, NVT, TUEM, GDOT, EVH, OPRA, CHEF, VMI, INFN, BLKB, ALIT, KWR, IR,

VRSK, ZNGA, EVOP, NVT, TUEM, GDOT, EVH, OPRA, CHEF, VMI, INFN, BLKB, ALIT, KWR, IR, Reduced Positions: CHGG, ZUO, DBX, DCI,

CHGG, ZUO, DBX, DCI, Sold Out: SYNA, FLS, HQY, KEX, OII, HAIN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Global Payments Inc, Verisk Analytics Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Cadre Holdings Inc, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, sells Synaptics Inc, Flowserve Corp, HealthEquity Inc, Chegg Inc, Kirby Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenhouse Funds LLLP. As of 2021Q4, Greenhouse Funds LLLP owns 42 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Greenhouse Funds LLLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/greenhouse+funds+lllp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Clarus Corp (CLAR) - 2,606,621 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14% Infinera Corp (INFN) - 6,515,398 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.08% EVO Payments Inc (EVOP) - 2,423,581 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.23% Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) - 745,170 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85% Zuora Inc (ZUO) - 3,003,769 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.4%

Greenhouse Funds LLLP initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $144.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 229,301 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenhouse Funds LLLP initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $44.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 554,616 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenhouse Funds LLLP initiated holding in Cadre Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.29 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $20.3. The stock is now traded at around $22.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 857,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenhouse Funds LLLP initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.95 and $110.89, with an estimated average price of $102.02. The stock is now traded at around $109.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 202,552 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenhouse Funds LLLP initiated holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. The purchase prices were between $161.21 and $200.84, with an estimated average price of $181.2. The stock is now traded at around $180.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 110,554 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenhouse Funds LLLP initiated holding in OneWater Marine Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.66 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $49.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 26,542 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenhouse Funds LLLP added to a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc by 2618.67%. The purchase prices were between $198.81 and $230.03, with an estimated average price of $218.74. The stock is now traded at around $194.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 137,891 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenhouse Funds LLLP added to a holding in Zynga Inc by 65.85%. The purchase prices were between $5.77 and $7.8, with an estimated average price of $6.88. The stock is now traded at around $8.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 7,537,177 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenhouse Funds LLLP added to a holding in nVent Electric PLC by 22.98%. The purchase prices were between $31.3 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $35.59. The stock is now traded at around $35.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,138,098 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenhouse Funds LLLP added to a holding in Tuesday Morning Corp by 31.65%. The purchase prices were between $2 and $2.86, with an estimated average price of $2.43. The stock is now traded at around $1.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 6,059,305 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenhouse Funds LLLP added to a holding in Opera Ltd by 32.67%. The purchase prices were between $6.67 and $9.33, with an estimated average price of $8.13. The stock is now traded at around $7.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,560,764 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenhouse Funds LLLP sold out a holding in Synaptics Inc. The sale prices were between $171 and $292.85, with an estimated average price of $240.96.

Greenhouse Funds LLLP sold out a holding in Flowserve Corp. The sale prices were between $28.85 and $37.84, with an estimated average price of $32.97.

Greenhouse Funds LLLP sold out a holding in HealthEquity Inc. The sale prices were between $39.52 and $69.52, with an estimated average price of $57.98.

Greenhouse Funds LLLP sold out a holding in Kirby Corp. The sale prices were between $48.91 and $59.75, with an estimated average price of $56.09.

Greenhouse Funds LLLP sold out a holding in Oceaneering International Inc. The sale prices were between $10.63 and $15.66, with an estimated average price of $12.9.

Greenhouse Funds LLLP sold out a holding in The Hain Celestial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $38.36 and $48.09, with an estimated average price of $42.63.