Bienville Capital Management, LLC Buys Cellebrite DI, NVIDIA Corp, Block Inc, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Global X MSCI Greece ETF, iShares Silver Trust

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cellebrite DI, NVIDIA Corp, Block Inc, Blackstone Inc, ETF Series Solutions Aptus Collared Income Opportu, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Global X MSCI Greece ETF, iShares Silver Trust, Hippo Holdings Inc, VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bienville Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Bienville Capital Management, LLC owns 96 stocks with a total value of $137 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 100,614 shares, 13.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.04% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 19,842 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.83% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,407 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Cellebrite DI Ltd (CLBT) - 957,000 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. New Position Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,278 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio.

Bienville Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Cellebrite DI Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.8 and $11.24, with an estimated average price of $9.39. The stock is now traded at around $7.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.6%. The holding were 957,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bienville Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $126.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bienville Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ETF Series Solutions Aptus Collared Income Opportu. The purchase prices were between $29.8 and $32.81, with an estimated average price of $31.61. The stock is now traded at around $31.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 32,716 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bienville Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.14 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $18.74. The stock is now traded at around $11.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 36,563 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bienville Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Blend Labs Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.25 and $15.67, with an estimated average price of $11.49. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 62,349 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bienville Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in TaskUs Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.81 and $72.92, with an estimated average price of $54.19. The stock is now traded at around $32.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,434 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bienville Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 245.12%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $265.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 14,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bienville Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Block Inc by 135.48%. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $109.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 18,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bienville Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 45.09%. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $141.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,609 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bienville Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Global X MSCI Greece ETF. The sale prices were between $24.98 and $28.14, with an estimated average price of $26.89.

Bienville Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $20.3 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $21.61.

Bienville Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Hippo Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2.64 and $4.49, with an estimated average price of $3.71.

Bienville Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49.

Bienville Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $38.05 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $42.21.

Bienville Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41.