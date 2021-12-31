Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Financial Advisory Group Buys Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Houston, TX, based Investment company Financial Advisory Group (Current Portfolio) buys Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares MBS ETF, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF, Sachem Capital Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Advisory Group. As of 2021Q4, Financial Advisory Group owns 93 stocks with a total value of $498 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Financial Advisory Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/financial+advisory+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Financial Advisory Group
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 141,014 shares, 13.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%
  2. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) - 1,683,333 shares, 13.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.46%
  3. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 140,842 shares, 12.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.81%
  4. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) - 719,853 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.43%
  5. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 86,068 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
New Purchase: SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (SPDW)

Financial Advisory Group initiated holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS. The purchase prices were between $34.8 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $36.26. The stock is now traded at around $35.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 390,606 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHF)

Financial Advisory Group initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6. The stock is now traded at around $38.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,907 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Financial Advisory Group initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $480.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 451 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: CSX Corp (CSX)

Financial Advisory Group initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $35.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Diageo PLC (DEO)

Financial Advisory Group initiated holding in Diageo PLC. The purchase prices were between $192.75 and $221.79, with an estimated average price of $205.45. The stock is now traded at around $198.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 937 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF)

Financial Advisory Group added to a holding in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 38.46%. The purchase prices were between $37.09 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.65. The stock is now traded at around $38.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 1,683,333 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Financial Advisory Group added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 63.96%. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $30.07. The stock is now traded at around $30.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 61,213 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Financial Advisory Group added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 9900.00%. The purchase prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297. The stock is now traded at around $474444.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Financial Advisory Group added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 60.12%. The purchase prices were between $106.86 and $108.15, with an estimated average price of $107.47. The stock is now traded at around $103.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Financial Advisory Group added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 69.08%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $155.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,554 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Cadence Bank (CADE)

Financial Advisory Group added to a holding in Cadence Bank by 33.56%. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $31.82, with an estimated average price of $30.2. The stock is now traded at around $32.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,286 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT)

Financial Advisory Group sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $20.64 and $21.1, with an estimated average price of $20.89.

Sold Out: Sachem Capital Corp (SACH)

Financial Advisory Group sold out a holding in Sachem Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $5.3 and $6.27, with an estimated average price of $5.78.



Here is the complete portfolio of Financial Advisory Group. Also check out:

1. Financial Advisory Group's Undervalued Stocks
2. Financial Advisory Group's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Financial Advisory Group's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Financial Advisory Group keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus