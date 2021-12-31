Financial Advisory Group Buys Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

New Purchases: SPDW, SCHF, UNH, CSX, DEO,

Houston, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares MBS ETF, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF, Sachem Capital Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Advisory Group. As of 2021Q4, Financial Advisory Group owns 93 stocks with a total value of $498 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 141,014 shares, 13.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72% Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) - 1,683,333 shares, 13.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.46% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 140,842 shares, 12.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.81% PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) - 719,853 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.43% SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 86,068 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%

Financial Advisory Group initiated holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS. The purchase prices were between $34.8 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $36.26. The stock is now traded at around $35.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 390,606 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Advisory Group initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6. The stock is now traded at around $38.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,907 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Advisory Group initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $480.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 451 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Advisory Group initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $35.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Advisory Group initiated holding in Diageo PLC. The purchase prices were between $192.75 and $221.79, with an estimated average price of $205.45. The stock is now traded at around $198.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 937 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Advisory Group added to a holding in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 38.46%. The purchase prices were between $37.09 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.65. The stock is now traded at around $38.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 1,683,333 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Advisory Group added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 63.96%. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $30.07. The stock is now traded at around $30.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 61,213 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Advisory Group added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 9900.00%. The purchase prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297. The stock is now traded at around $474444.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Advisory Group added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 60.12%. The purchase prices were between $106.86 and $108.15, with an estimated average price of $107.47. The stock is now traded at around $103.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Advisory Group added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 69.08%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $155.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,554 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Advisory Group added to a holding in Cadence Bank by 33.56%. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $31.82, with an estimated average price of $30.2. The stock is now traded at around $32.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,286 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Advisory Group sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $20.64 and $21.1, with an estimated average price of $20.89.

Financial Advisory Group sold out a holding in Sachem Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $5.3 and $6.27, with an estimated average price of $5.78.