Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. Buys Williams Inc, Clearway Energy Inc, Alliant Energy Corp, Sells Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Covanta Holding Corp, Shell Midstream Partners LP

- New Purchases: GWH, FLNC, ZWS, CNM, ARIS, AMJ, LICY,
- Added Positions: WMB, CWEN, LNT, NEP, AEP, NEE, AES, LNG, DTE, AY, ENB, PBA, ENLC, KMI, ET, PAGP, DTM, RUN, FSLR, BEP, LFG, OKE, PEG, STEM, TEL, ADSK, EIX, TT, TRP, WLKP, DCP, DVN, OVV, XYL, ETRN, CQP, CTRA, OXY, XEL, LNN, CLR, DSEY,
- Reduced Positions: MMP, EPD, MPLX, PAA, SHLX, NS, WES, AQN, EVA, PSXP, BPMP, EVGO, BEPC, HEP, RNW, SDAC, CEQP, GEL, COP, NOVA, LYFT, AQUA, XOM, WMS, WTRG, BMI, MEG, DHR, ECL, STN, IEX, PNR, FBHS, TSLA, MAS, MWA, MSEX, TTEK,
- Sold Out: CVA, ENBL, VLTA, TETC, WARR, NGC, BOAC, CLIM, RMGC, FLME, PDOT, ESM, ACTD, RDS.A, CSIQ, ALTM,
- Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 25,728,262 shares, 10.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.72%
- Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) - 9,713,924 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%
- Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 4,816,162 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.06%
- ONEOK Inc (OKE) - 7,594,306 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35%
- MPLX LP (MPLX) - 14,723,466 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.88%
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. initiated holding in ESS Tech Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $23.8, with an estimated average price of $15.16. The stock is now traded at around $4.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 878,955 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC)
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. initiated holding in Fluence Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $37.61, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $13.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 219,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Zurn Water Solutions Corp (ZWS)
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. initiated holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.28 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.1. The stock is now traded at around $34.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 33,746 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Aris Water Solutions Inc (ARIS)
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. initiated holding in Aris Water Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.48 and $14.53, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 47,669 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U (AMJ)
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U. The purchase prices were between $16.75 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.29. The stock is now traded at around $20.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 29,685 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Core & Main Inc (CNM)
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. initiated holding in Core & Main Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.3 and $31.5, with an estimated average price of $27.47. The stock is now traded at around $22.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 100.72%. The purchase prices were between $25.35 and $29.55, with an estimated average price of $27.64. The stock is now traded at around $29.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.08%. The holding were 25,728,262 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN)
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. added to a holding in Clearway Energy Inc by 177.08%. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $39.18, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $32.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 2,500,118 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. added to a holding in Alliant Energy Corp by 751.69%. The purchase prices were between $54.66 and $61.47, with an estimated average price of $57.35. The stock is now traded at around $56.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 597,657 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP by 26.36%. The purchase prices were between $76.06 and $87.69, with an estimated average price of $83.83. The stock is now traded at around $73.090900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,798,936 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 178.11%. The purchase prices were between $80.28 and $88.97, with an estimated average price of $84.43. The stock is now traded at around $85.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 522,646 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 47.57%. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $75.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 966,574 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Covanta Holding Corp (CVA)
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $20.19.Sold Out: (ENBL)
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $6.95 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $8.06.Sold Out: Volta Inc (VLTA)
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Volta Inc. The sale prices were between $6.73 and $12.71, with an estimated average price of $8.79.Sold Out: Tech And Energy Transition Corp (TETC)
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Tech And Energy Transition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.69 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $9.74.Sold Out: Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp III (NGC)
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.7 and $9.87, with an estimated average price of $9.78.Sold Out: Warrior Technologies Acquisition Co (WARR)
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Warrior Technologies Acquisition Co. The sale prices were between $9.8 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.82.
