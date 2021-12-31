M3F, Inc. Buys SWK Holdings Corp, Eastern Bankshares Inc, Heartland Financial USA Inc, Sells First Financial Northwest Inc, Brookline Bancorp Inc, HomeTrust Bancshares Inc

- New Purchases: PKBK,
- Added Positions: SWKH, EBC, HTLF, TSBK, BFIN, FSEA, NECB, PROV, PBIP, ISTR, NODK, WLFC, BSBK, OBT, PCSB, ASRV,
- Reduced Positions: HTBI, WFC, FNWB, PVBC, EBTC, FUNC, FRBK, SPFI, SFBC, RNDB, HWBK,
- Sold Out: FFNW, BRKL, PWOD, ESXB, CHMG, NWLI, HBCP, COFS, NWFL,
For the details of M3F, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/m3f%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of M3F, Inc.
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 363,437 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.36%
- Security National Financial Corp (SNFCA) - 1,754,690 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%
- Willis Lease Finance Corp (WLFC) - 427,450 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50%
- NorthEast Community Bancorp Inc (NECB) - 1,380,840 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.85%
- Ponce Financial Group Inc (PDLB) - 947,681 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%
M3F, Inc. initiated holding in Parke Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.46 and $23.28, with an estimated average price of $21.84. The stock is now traded at around $24.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 40,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SWK Holdings Corp (SWKH)
M3F, Inc. added to a holding in SWK Holdings Corp by 39.93%. The purchase prices were between $18.1 and $19.94, with an estimated average price of $19.07. The stock is now traded at around $18.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 561,192 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC)
M3F, Inc. added to a holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc by 22.73%. The purchase prices were between $19.6 and $21.79, with an estimated average price of $20.75. The stock is now traded at around $21.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 655,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF)
M3F, Inc. added to a holding in Heartland Financial USA Inc by 43.85%. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.84, with an estimated average price of $50.39. The stock is now traded at around $50.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 92,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Timberland Bancorp Inc (TSBK)
M3F, Inc. added to a holding in Timberland Bancorp Inc by 37.02%. The purchase prices were between $26.9 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $28.09. The stock is now traded at around $28.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 186,462 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Seacoast Bancorp (FSEA)
M3F, Inc. added to a holding in First Seacoast Bancorp by 257.11%. The purchase prices were between $9.56 and $10.75, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $10.433300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 103,079 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Prudential Bancorp Inc (PBIP)
M3F, Inc. added to a holding in Prudential Bancorp Inc by 20.39%. The purchase prices were between $13.3 and $15.1, with an estimated average price of $14.45. The stock is now traded at around $14.697500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 147,240 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: First Financial Northwest Inc (FFNW)
M3F, Inc. sold out a holding in First Financial Northwest Inc. The sale prices were between $15.83 and $17.12, with an estimated average price of $16.58.Sold Out: Brookline Bancorp Inc (BRKL)
M3F, Inc. sold out a holding in Brookline Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $15.07 and $16.77, with an estimated average price of $15.96.Sold Out: Penns Woods Bancorp Inc (PWOD)
M3F, Inc. sold out a holding in Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $23.5 and $24.65, with an estimated average price of $23.94.Sold Out: (ESXB)
M3F, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $11.1 and $12.28, with an estimated average price of $11.71.Sold Out: Chemung Financial Corp (CHMG)
M3F, Inc. sold out a holding in Chemung Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $44.29 and $48.33, with an estimated average price of $46.05.Sold Out: National Western Life Group Inc (NWLI)
M3F, Inc. sold out a holding in National Western Life Group Inc. The sale prices were between $203.65 and $235.15, with an estimated average price of $217.72.
Here is the complete portfolio of M3F, Inc.. Also check out:
1. M3F, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. M3F, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. M3F, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that M3F, Inc. keeps buying