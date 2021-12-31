M3F, Inc. Buys SWK Holdings Corp, Eastern Bankshares Inc, Heartland Financial USA Inc, Sells First Financial Northwest Inc, Brookline Bancorp Inc, HomeTrust Bancshares Inc

New Purchases: PKBK,

PKBK, Added Positions: SWKH, EBC, HTLF, TSBK, BFIN, FSEA, NECB, PROV, PBIP, ISTR, NODK, WLFC, BSBK, OBT, PCSB, ASRV,

SWKH, EBC, HTLF, TSBK, BFIN, FSEA, NECB, PROV, PBIP, ISTR, NODK, WLFC, BSBK, OBT, PCSB, ASRV, Reduced Positions: HTBI, WFC, FNWB, PVBC, EBTC, FUNC, FRBK, SPFI, SFBC, RNDB, HWBK,

HTBI, WFC, FNWB, PVBC, EBTC, FUNC, FRBK, SPFI, SFBC, RNDB, HWBK, Sold Out: FFNW, BRKL, PWOD, ESXB, CHMG, NWLI, HBCP, COFS, NWFL,

Salt Lake City, UT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SWK Holdings Corp, Eastern Bankshares Inc, Heartland Financial USA Inc, Timberland Bancorp Inc, Parke Bancorp Inc, sells First Financial Northwest Inc, Brookline Bancorp Inc, HomeTrust Bancshares Inc, Penns Woods Bancorp Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, M3F, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, M3F, Inc. owns 44 stocks with a total value of $298 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of M3F, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/m3f%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 363,437 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.36% Security National Financial Corp (SNFCA) - 1,754,690 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81% Willis Lease Finance Corp (WLFC) - 427,450 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50% NorthEast Community Bancorp Inc (NECB) - 1,380,840 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.85% Ponce Financial Group Inc (PDLB) - 947,681 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%

M3F, Inc. initiated holding in Parke Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.46 and $23.28, with an estimated average price of $21.84. The stock is now traded at around $24.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 40,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M3F, Inc. added to a holding in SWK Holdings Corp by 39.93%. The purchase prices were between $18.1 and $19.94, with an estimated average price of $19.07. The stock is now traded at around $18.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 561,192 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M3F, Inc. added to a holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc by 22.73%. The purchase prices were between $19.6 and $21.79, with an estimated average price of $20.75. The stock is now traded at around $21.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 655,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M3F, Inc. added to a holding in Heartland Financial USA Inc by 43.85%. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.84, with an estimated average price of $50.39. The stock is now traded at around $50.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 92,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M3F, Inc. added to a holding in Timberland Bancorp Inc by 37.02%. The purchase prices were between $26.9 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $28.09. The stock is now traded at around $28.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 186,462 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M3F, Inc. added to a holding in First Seacoast Bancorp by 257.11%. The purchase prices were between $9.56 and $10.75, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $10.433300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 103,079 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M3F, Inc. added to a holding in Prudential Bancorp Inc by 20.39%. The purchase prices were between $13.3 and $15.1, with an estimated average price of $14.45. The stock is now traded at around $14.697500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 147,240 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M3F, Inc. sold out a holding in First Financial Northwest Inc. The sale prices were between $15.83 and $17.12, with an estimated average price of $16.58.

M3F, Inc. sold out a holding in Brookline Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $15.07 and $16.77, with an estimated average price of $15.96.

M3F, Inc. sold out a holding in Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $23.5 and $24.65, with an estimated average price of $23.94.

M3F, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $11.1 and $12.28, with an estimated average price of $11.71.

M3F, Inc. sold out a holding in Chemung Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $44.29 and $48.33, with an estimated average price of $46.05.

M3F, Inc. sold out a holding in National Western Life Group Inc. The sale prices were between $203.65 and $235.15, with an estimated average price of $217.72.