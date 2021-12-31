Ensemble Capital Management, LLC Buys Illumina Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Sells Ferrari NV, Costco Wholesale Corp, Paychex Inc

- New Purchases: PTON,
- Added Positions: ILMN, MA, CMG, NOW, SBUX, HEI.A, BL, BLK, INTC,
- Reduced Positions: RACE, HD, NFLX, COST, LSTR, PAYX, ODFL, FRC, MASI, NVR, SCHW, FAST, BKNG, BR, ISRG, GOOG,
- Sold Out: V,
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 295,120 shares, 9.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.73%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 311,925 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.61%
- Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 183,180 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.35%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 31,448 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54%
- Illumina Inc (ILMN) - 239,177 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.39%
Ensemble Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $30.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 300,334 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Ensemble Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 60.39%. The purchase prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94. The stock is now traded at around $317.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 239,177 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)
Ensemble Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.
