Ensemble Capital Management, LLC Buys Illumina Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Sells Ferrari NV, Costco Wholesale Corp, Paychex Inc

35 minutes ago
Burlingame, CA, based Investment company Ensemble Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Illumina Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, sells Ferrari NV, Costco Wholesale Corp, Paychex Inc, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ensemble Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Ensemble Capital Management, LLC owns 30 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Ensemble Capital Management, LLC
  1. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 295,120 shares, 9.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.73%
  2. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 311,925 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.61%
  3. Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 183,180 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.35%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 31,448 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54%
  5. Illumina Inc (ILMN) - 239,177 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.39%
New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Ensemble Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $30.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 300,334 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Ensemble Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 60.39%. The purchase prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94. The stock is now traded at around $317.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 239,177 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)

Ensemble Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.



