Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. Buys Mastercard Inc, Grab Holdings Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Sells HCA Healthcare Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc

- New Purchases: GRAB, BKNG,
- Added Positions: MAR, MA, TDG, NCLH, RCL,
- Reduced Positions: FB, UNH, SE, NOW, PLAN, URI, MSFT, CF, SJR, AMZN, BA, SVC, HUM, WDAY, GOOGL, SPR,
- Sold Out: HCA, AGC, DNMR, OUT, AHT, CRBU,
These are the top 5 holdings of Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 20,675 shares, 10.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.32%
- Humana Inc (HUM) - 137,267 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.47%
- Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - 736,153 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.45%
- Marriott International Inc (MAR) - 340,723 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.94%
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 1,067,003 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%
Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Grab Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.79 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $5.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 884,487 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2623.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 28.98%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $373.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 78,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)
Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 43.58%. The purchase prices were between $553.37 and $685, with an estimated average price of $625.6. The stock is now traded at around $657.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 24,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)
Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd by 36.60%. The purchase prices were between $17.79 and $28.92, with an estimated average price of $23.81. The stock is now traded at around $21.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 826,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)
Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $225.59 and $260, with an estimated average price of $244.69.Sold Out: Altimeter Growth Corp (AGC)
Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Altimeter Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $10.08 and $17.06, with an estimated average price of $12.37.Sold Out: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)
Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $8.2 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $13.65.Sold Out: Outfront Media Inc (OUT)
Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Outfront Media Inc. The sale prices were between $23.67 and $28.4, with an estimated average price of $26.16.Sold Out: Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT)
Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $9.45 and $15.59, with an estimated average price of $12.4.Sold Out: Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU)
Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Caribou Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $14.59 and $23.26, with an estimated average price of $19.33.
