Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. Buys Mastercard Inc, Grab Holdings Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Sells HCA Healthcare Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc

Short Hills, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Mastercard Inc, Grab Holdings Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, TransDigm Group Inc, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, sells HCA Healthcare Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sea, ServiceNow Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. owns 25 stocks with a total value of $649 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 20,675 shares, 10.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.32% Humana Inc (HUM) - 137,267 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.47% Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - 736,153 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.45% Marriott International Inc (MAR) - 340,723 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.94% Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 1,067,003 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%

Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Grab Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.79 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $5.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 884,487 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2623.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 28.98%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $373.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 78,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 43.58%. The purchase prices were between $553.37 and $685, with an estimated average price of $625.6. The stock is now traded at around $657.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 24,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd by 36.60%. The purchase prices were between $17.79 and $28.92, with an estimated average price of $23.81. The stock is now traded at around $21.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 826,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $225.59 and $260, with an estimated average price of $244.69.

Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Altimeter Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $10.08 and $17.06, with an estimated average price of $12.37.

Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $8.2 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $13.65.

Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Outfront Media Inc. The sale prices were between $23.67 and $28.4, with an estimated average price of $26.16.

Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $9.45 and $15.59, with an estimated average price of $12.4.

Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Caribou Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $14.59 and $23.26, with an estimated average price of $19.33.