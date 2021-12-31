Ratan Capital Management LP Buys Roblox Corp, Nuvei Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Mirion Technologies Inc, Welbilt Inc, Trebia Acquisition Corp

- New Purchases: RBLX, NVEI, NVDA, DOCS, APP, MNDY, BKNG, AZTA, MGM, FTEV, DLTR,
- Added Positions: AMZN, FOUR, MSFT, MDB, EXPE, JBI, JBI, VRT, MA, PYPL, RLAY,
- Reduced Positions: MIR, TREB, RNG, TEAM, TWLO, NTLA, CLVT, CIR, FB, JWSM, SPAQ, SPAQ, OLPX, KIII, NXU, MTTR,
- Sold Out: WBT, CHPM, RTPY, CRHC, LMACA, MOTV, HCAR, SCOA, HMCO, NSTB, GMII, CIFR, PAR, BA, HYFM, SQ, FINM, AAC, CND, THMA, XMTR, BBIO, OEPW, AKYA, FORE, SSAA, FTEV.U, UBER, RXRX, GPAC, PIPP, GFX, GPN, KVSB, TWLV, FRW, PLMI, KVSC, APGB, SVFC, HIII, FACT, KAII, AGGR, DCRN, MIT, CVRX, ISOS, DHHC,
These are the top 5 holdings of Ratan Capital Management LP
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 21,628 shares, 11.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.73%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 125,331 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.60%
- Janus International Group Inc (JBI) - 3,162,728 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.00%
- Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) - 1,263,902 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.47%
Ratan Capital Management LP initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97. The stock is now traded at around $54.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.59%. The holding were 290,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nuvei Corp (NVEI)
Ratan Capital Management LP initiated holding in Nuvei Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $137.01, with an estimated average price of $98.59. The stock is now traded at around $56.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.42%. The holding were 444,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Ratan Capital Management LP initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $245.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.15%. The holding were 91,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Doximity Inc (DOCS)
Ratan Capital Management LP initiated holding in Doximity Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.39 and $86.15, with an estimated average price of $64.58. The stock is now traded at around $57.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 224,476 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AppLovin Corp (APP)
Ratan Capital Management LP initiated holding in AppLovin Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.88 and $114.85, with an estimated average price of $93.45. The stock is now traded at around $64.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY)
Ratan Capital Management LP initiated holding in Monday.Com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $271.62 and $444.7, with an estimated average price of $341.22. The stock is now traded at around $204.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 31,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR)
Ratan Capital Management LP added to a holding in Shift4 Payments Inc by 26.87%. The purchase prices were between $49.22 and $79.77, with an estimated average price of $63.1. The stock is now traded at around $54.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 417,579 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MongoDB Inc (MDB)
Ratan Capital Management LP added to a holding in MongoDB Inc by 29.60%. The purchase prices were between $429.34 and $585.03, with an estimated average price of $513.15. The stock is now traded at around $409.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 32,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Ratan Capital Management LP added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 45.09%. The purchase prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29. The stock is now traded at around $209.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 61,939 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Welbilt Inc (WBT)
Ratan Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Welbilt Inc. The sale prices were between $23.53 and $23.81, with an estimated average price of $23.68.Sold Out: CHP Merger Corp (CHPM)
Ratan Capital Management LP sold out a holding in CHP Merger Corp. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $10.05.Sold Out: Reinvent Technology Partners Y (RTPY)
Ratan Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.97.Sold Out: Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp (CRHC)
Ratan Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $9.81 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.87.Sold Out: Liberty Media Acquisition Corp (LMACA)
Ratan Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Liberty Media Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.05 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $10.27.Sold Out: Motive Capital Corp (MOTV)
Ratan Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Motive Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.92.
