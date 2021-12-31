Barry Investment Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Insperity Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

New Purchases: CMCSA, ABBV, BWA, BOND, SGDM, UGI, VTI, CI, EWG, IEFA, IXJ, ELP,

CMCSA, ABBV, BWA, BOND, SGDM, UGI, VTI, CI, EWG, IEFA, IXJ, ELP, Added Positions: PSK, VT, VGLT, EMLP, GDX, DFJ, TOTL, DEA, GLW, MDT, NEM, GLD, VMW, SLV, MINT, CVX, INTC, VWO, O, CAG, HAS, QCOM, ABT, DOC, EMQQ, MCK, EBAY, BMY, AMGN, AEP, MLPA, DIS, GOOG, NVDA, MSFT, MRK, MFC, FB, GOOGL, AMZN,

PSK, VT, VGLT, EMLP, GDX, DFJ, TOTL, DEA, GLW, MDT, NEM, GLD, VMW, SLV, MINT, CVX, INTC, VWO, O, CAG, HAS, QCOM, ABT, DOC, EMQQ, MCK, EBAY, BMY, AMGN, AEP, MLPA, DIS, GOOG, NVDA, MSFT, MRK, MFC, FB, GOOGL, AMZN, Reduced Positions: TLT, SHY, BABA, JOF, RTX, FISV, MDU, IBM, PARA, TSN, EPI, VEA, KMB, WDC, MMM, RDS.A, SCHM, GIS, AMJ, BAR, PFE, EWU, COWZ, VOD, XLU, BAC, WBA, TTE, LH, VYM, XOM, USFR, GILD, SJM, VTRS, DFE, PSLV, MFG, F, OTEX, VNQ, PG,

TLT, SHY, BABA, JOF, RTX, FISV, MDU, IBM, PARA, TSN, EPI, VEA, KMB, WDC, MMM, RDS.A, SCHM, GIS, AMJ, BAR, PFE, EWU, COWZ, VOD, XLU, BAC, WBA, TTE, LH, VYM, XOM, USFR, GILD, SJM, VTRS, DFE, PSLV, MFG, F, OTEX, VNQ, PG, Sold Out: NSP, OBOR, SLVM,

New Bedford, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, VanEck Gold Miners ETF, WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Insperity Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Barry Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Barry Investment Advisors, LLC owns 129 stocks with a total value of $380 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Barry Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/barry+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 555,678 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 460,270 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71% iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 125,587 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.46% Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 552,921 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 220,347 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25%

Barry Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $46.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,667 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Barry Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $143.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,422 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Barry Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.96 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $43.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,037 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Barry Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.26 and $109.78, with an estimated average price of $109.12. The stock is now traded at around $105.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,864 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Barry Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Sprott Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.7 and $29.64, with an estimated average price of $26.89. The stock is now traded at around $29.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Barry Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $218.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Barry Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2499.98%. The purchase prices were between $41.56 and $42.97, with an estimated average price of $42.27. The stock is now traded at around $39.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 276,924 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Barry Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 827.08%. The purchase prices were between $100.69 and $108.41, with an estimated average price of $105.63. The stock is now traded at around $100.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 111,333 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Barry Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 45.33%. The purchase prices were between $85.48 and $92.49, with an estimated average price of $88.74. The stock is now traded at around $83.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 58,146 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Barry Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund by 46.50%. The purchase prices were between $68.59 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $72.48. The stock is now traded at around $70.529900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 26,398 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Barry Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.38%. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $34.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 57,145 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Barry Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Corning Inc by 168.40%. The purchase prices were between $35.39 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $37.47. The stock is now traded at around $41.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 18,426 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Barry Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Insperity Inc. The sale prices were between $109.1 and $129.2, with an estimated average price of $118.17.

Barry Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF. The sale prices were between $29.38 and $31.29, with an estimated average price of $30.3.

Barry Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.