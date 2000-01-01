Prem Watsa's Top Trades of the 4th Quarter

Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio), manager of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. ( TSX:FFH, Financial), disclosed this week that his firm’s top trades during the fourth quarter of 2021 included a new holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( TME, Financial), boosts to its stakes in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. ( BABA, Financial) and Nuance Communications Inc. ( NUAN, Financial) and a reduction to its position in Crescent Capital BDC Inc. ( CCAP, Financial).

In 1985, Watsa met Francis Chou (Trades, Portfolio), who explained that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial) CEO Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) made money using insurance float. Fairfax seeks a high rate on investment capital through a conservative value investment philosophy with an emphasis on total return.

As of December 2021, Fairfax’s $3.12 billion equity portfolio contains 63 stocks, with nine new positions and a quarterly turnover ratio of 1%. The top three sectors in terms of weight are financial services, technology and basic materials, representing 49.19%, 16.69% and 14.97% of the equity portfolio.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Fairfax purchased 409,000 shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( TME, Financial), giving the position 0.09% equity portfolio weight. Shares averaged $7.36 during the fourth quarter; the stock is significantly undervalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.27.

GuruFocus ranks the Shenzhen, Guangdong-based entertainment and media company’s financial strength 7 out of 10 on the back of a strong Altman Z-score of 3.84 despite interest coverage and debt ratios underperforming more than 60% of global competitors.

Other gurus with holdings in Tencent Music include Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) and Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio)’ Sands Capital Management.

Alibaba

Having established a 35,800-share stake in the third quarter, Fairfax added 108,000 shares of Alibaba ( BABA, Financial) during the fourth quarter. The transaction elevated the position by 301.68% and the equity portfolio by 0.41%.

Shares of Alibaba averaged $145.10 during the fourth quarter; the stock is significantly undervalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.31.

GuruFocus ranks the Chinese e-commerce giant’s profitability 8 out of 10 on the back of a three-star business predictability rank and profit margins that are outperforming more than 80% of global competitors.

Gurus with holdings in Alibaba include Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio)’s Daily Journal Corp. ( DJCO, Financial), PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio), Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) and Dodge & Cox.

Nuance

The firm added 63,500 shares of Nuance ( NUAN, Financial), expanding the position by 470.37% and its equity portfolio by 0.12%.

Shares of Nuance averaged $55.16 during the fourth quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.71.

GuruFocus ranks the Burlington, Massachusetts-based artificial intelligence software company’s financial strength 5 out of 10 on the back of interest coverage and debt ratios underperforming more than 80% of global competitors despite the company having a strong Altman Z-score of 6.5.

Crescent Capital BDC

The firm sold 457,247 shares of Crescent Capital BDC ( CCAP, Financial), trimming 12.04% of the position and 0.28% of its equity portfolio. Shares averaged $19.17 during the fourth quarter.

According to GuruFocus, the Los Angeles-based business development company’s debt ratios underperform more than 83% of global competitors.