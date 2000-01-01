Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Prem Watsa's Top Trades of the 4th Quarter

Canadian guru reports quarterly portfolio

Author's Avatar
Just now
Summary
  • Fairfax established a position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group.
  • The firm also boosted its holdings of Alibaba and Nuance Communications.
  • The firm reduced its holding of Crescent Capital BDC.
Article's Main Image

Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio), manager of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (TSX:FFH, Financial), disclosed this week that his firm’s top trades during the fourth quarter of 2021 included a new holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME, Financial), boosts to its stakes in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA, Financial) and Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN, Financial) and a reduction to its position in Crescent Capital BDC Inc. (CCAP, Financial).

In 1985, Watsa met

Francis Chou (Trades, Portfolio), who explained that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, Financial)(BRK.B, Financial) CEO Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) made money using insurance float. Fairfax seeks a high rate on investment capital through a conservative value investment philosophy with an emphasis on total return.

1494442470296068096.png

As of December 2021, Fairfax’s $3.12 billion equity portfolio contains 63 stocks, with nine new positions and a quarterly turnover ratio of 1%. The top three sectors in terms of weight are financial services, technology and basic materials, representing 49.19%, 16.69% and 14.97% of the equity portfolio.

1494443514476437504.png

Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Fairfax purchased 409,000 shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (

TME, Financial), giving the position 0.09% equity portfolio weight. Shares averaged $7.36 during the fourth quarter; the stock is significantly undervalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.27.

1494444263000317952.png

GuruFocus ranks the Shenzhen, Guangdong-based entertainment and media company’s financial strength 7 out of 10 on the back of a strong Altman Z-score of 3.84 despite interest coverage and debt ratios underperforming more than 60% of global competitors.

1494724717645471744.png

Other gurus with holdings in Tencent Music include

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) and Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio)’ Sands Capital Management.

1494725102170873856.png

Alibaba

Having established a 35,800-share stake in the third quarter, Fairfax added 108,000 shares of Alibaba (

BABA, Financial) during the fourth quarter. The transaction elevated the position by 301.68% and the equity portfolio by 0.41%.

1494726508500033536.png

Shares of Alibaba averaged $145.10 during the fourth quarter; the stock is significantly undervalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.31.

1494728931889192960.png

GuruFocus ranks the Chinese e-commerce giant’s profitability 8 out of 10 on the back of a three-star business predictability rank and profit margins that are outperforming more than 80% of global competitors.

1493355170015289344.png

Gurus with holdings in Alibaba include

Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio)’s Daily Journal Corp. (DJCO, Financial), PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio), Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) and Dodge & Cox.

1493355760707510272.png

Nuance

The firm added 63,500 shares of Nuance (

NUAN, Financial), expanding the position by 470.37% and its equity portfolio by 0.12%.

1494730537040945152.png

Shares of Nuance averaged $55.16 during the fourth quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.71.

1494732113524629504.png

GuruFocus ranks the Burlington, Massachusetts-based artificial intelligence software company’s financial strength 5 out of 10 on the back of interest coverage and debt ratios underperforming more than 80% of global competitors despite the company having a strong Altman Z-score of 6.5.

1494751662483513344.png

Crescent Capital BDC

The firm sold 457,247 shares of Crescent Capital BDC (

CCAP, Financial), trimming 12.04% of the position and 0.28% of its equity portfolio. Shares averaged $19.17 during the fourth quarter.

1494754607962857472.png

According to GuruFocus, the Los Angeles-based business development company’s debt ratios underperform more than 83% of global competitors.

1494755323305598976.png

Also check out:

Disclosures

I am/we are Long BABA
The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus