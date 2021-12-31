Oasis Management Co Ltd. Buys 51job Inc, So-Young International Inc, Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp, Sells Melco Resorts and Entertainment, Bilibili Inc, Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II

New Purchases: SY, PEGR, RLX, CURV, HIMX, KIND, DIDI, RBOT, SBEA, LAZR, XPEV, CIFR, CYXT, EVTL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys 51job Inc, So-Young International Inc, Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp, RLX Technology Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, sells Melco Resorts and Entertainment, Bilibili Inc, Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II, Twitter Inc, JD.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oasis Management Co Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Oasis Management Co Ltd. owns 72 stocks with a total value of $477 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

51job Inc (JOBS) - 2,237,012 shares, 22.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.64% New Frontier Health Corp (NFH) - 5,809,404 shares, 13.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.16% Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 391,805 shares, 12.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77% Stratus Properties Inc (STRS) - 1,199,670 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.33% Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 499,600 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in So-Young International Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.95 and $4.83, with an estimated average price of $3.95. The stock is now traded at around $2.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.78%. The holding were 5,655,395 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.7. The stock is now traded at around $9.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 1,700,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in RLX Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.55 and $6, with an estimated average price of $4.62. The stock is now traded at around $3.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 1,824,057 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in Torrid Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $19.84, with an estimated average price of $14.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 492,569 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in Himax Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $10.97. The stock is now traded at around $11.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in Nextdoor Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.55 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $6.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in 51job Inc by 43.64%. The purchase prices were between $45.27 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $56.72. The stock is now traded at around $51.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.97%. The holding were 2,237,012 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 62.50%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $117.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd by 161.26%. The purchase prices were between $12 and $20.55, with an estimated average price of $16.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 575,127 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in Field Trip Health Ltd by 285.86%. The purchase prices were between $2.4 and $6.16, with an estimated average price of $4.25. The stock is now traded at around $1.501600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 2,337,177 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd by 109.31%. The purchase prices were between $7.17 and $9.01, with an estimated average price of $8.29. The stock is now traded at around $5.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 609,362 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in European Wax Center Inc by 32.89%. The purchase prices were between $25.46 and $33.05, with an estimated average price of $28.34. The stock is now traded at around $25.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 202,003 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.01 and $12.14, with an estimated average price of $10.66.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Bilibili Inc. The sale prices were between $42.57 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $66.62.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II. The sale prices were between $10 and $11.12, with an estimated average price of $10.16.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Tarena International Inc. The sale prices were between $1.47 and $6.2, with an estimated average price of $3.72.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Black Spade Acquisition Co. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $10.02.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. reduced to a holding in Twitter Inc by 68.97%. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $34.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.59%. Oasis Management Co Ltd. still held 18,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. reduced to a holding in JD.com Inc by 28.47%. The sale prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $71.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Oasis Management Co Ltd. still held 71,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. reduced to a holding in Sea Ltd by 41.18%. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $128.160100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Oasis Management Co Ltd. still held 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. reduced to a holding in HH&L Acquisition Co by 50%. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.850100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Oasis Management Co Ltd. still held 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. reduced to a holding in Stitch Fix Inc by 50%. The sale prices were between $17.94 and $38.19, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $12.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Oasis Management Co Ltd. still held 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.