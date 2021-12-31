Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Buys Visa Inc, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, U.S. Bancorp, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

- New Purchases: EMB, EMR, DOCU, VLUE, LCID, TMO, VRTX, MCO, PG, AVGO,
- Added Positions: V, SCHP, HYLS, FPE, EBAY, MTUM, RSP, QUAL, SCHX, FANG, CWB, CAH, MMM, SWK, ATO, AMZN, JNJ, MDT, AFL, RTX, APD, WBA, FB, PYPL, ROKU, GOOGL, KO, BDX, ABBV, LRCX, IIVI, MA, CINF, ENB, XOM, CWI, IQLT,
- Reduced Positions: SCHO, FMB, USMV, PANW, F, FIXD, FTSM, FTSL, ED, AYX, SCHA, PBCT, JPM, TSLA, CVS, PEP, NVDA, NOW, ALB, PINC, SCHG, BA, CB, SBUX, GD, SBAC, MCD,
- Sold Out: USB, TLT, VTRS, COMM, ESS, PII, DEED, LQD, SH, PLOW, SE,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 44,261 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
- First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 133,877 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.91%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,356 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54%
- First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) - 98,381 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.79%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,901 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.71%
Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.48 and $109.79, with an estimated average price of $108.05. The stock is now traded at around $103.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 22,323 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1. The stock is now traded at around $92.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 12,411 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $110.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 7,056 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)
Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.68 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $104.7. The stock is now traded at around $105.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 7,872 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lucid Group Inc (LCID)
Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. initiated holding in Lucid Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.59 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $38.13. The stock is now traded at around $26.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $537.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 321 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 1090.94%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $222.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 15,518 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 294.17%. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $63.1, with an estimated average price of $62.27. The stock is now traded at around $60.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 54,143 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (HYLS)
Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 91.26%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $47.62, with an estimated average price of $47.18. The stock is now traded at around $45.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 84,104 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)
Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 202.11%. The purchase prices were between $19.99 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $20.18. The stock is now traded at around $19.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 124,673 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: eBay Inc (EBAY)
Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. added to a holding in eBay Inc by 96.61%. The purchase prices were between $63.71 and $80.59, with an estimated average price of $71.31. The stock is now traded at around $55.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 34,819 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 154.69%. The purchase prices were between $173.56 and $193.28, with an estimated average price of $184.03. The stock is now traded at around $158.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 6,767 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09.Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $140.81 and $153.96, with an estimated average price of $146.9.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.09 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $13.35.Sold Out: CommScope Holding Co Inc (COMM)
Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. sold out a holding in CommScope Holding Co Inc. The sale prices were between $9.42 and $13.23, with an estimated average price of $10.91.Sold Out: Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)
Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. sold out a holding in Essex Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $325.49 and $357.25, with an estimated average price of $340.89.Sold Out: Polaris Inc (PII)
Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. sold out a holding in Polaris Inc. The sale prices were between $102.55 and $132.2, with an estimated average price of $117.64.
