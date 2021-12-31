Hyperion Capital Advisors LP Buys Sotera Health Co, American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Urban Outfitters Inc, Sells Credit Acceptance Corp

New Purchases: SHC, AEO, UNP, SSNC, KROS, ACRS, AFYA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sotera Health Co, American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Urban Outfitters Inc, Vipshop Holdings, Union Pacific Corp, sells Credit Acceptance Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hyperion Capital Advisors LP. As of 2021Q4, Hyperion Capital Advisors LP owns 55 stocks with a total value of $448 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 334 shares, 33.62% of the total portfolio. Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 700,000 shares, 13.40% of the total portfolio. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 76,221 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.61% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 47,882 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.30% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7,169 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57%

Hyperion Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Sotera Health Co. The purchase prices were between $20.73 and $27.28, with an estimated average price of $23.86. The stock is now traded at around $21.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 529,548 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hyperion Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.12 and $28.79, with an estimated average price of $25.46. The stock is now traded at around $21.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 153,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hyperion Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $251.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hyperion Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.74 and $82.99, with an estimated average price of $77.19. The stock is now traded at around $73.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,672 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hyperion Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Keros Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.95 and $62.89, with an estimated average price of $50.29. The stock is now traded at around $52.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hyperion Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Afya Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.77 and $19.96, with an estimated average price of $15.98. The stock is now traded at around $13.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,190 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hyperion Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in Urban Outfitters Inc by 118.18%. The purchase prices were between $27.2 and $37.65, with an estimated average price of $31.7. The stock is now traded at around $26.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hyperion Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd by 35.71%. The purchase prices were between $7.5 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $10.42. The stock is now traded at around $10.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 190,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.